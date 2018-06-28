- 4 Thoughtful Ways to Show Sympathy (9/11/19)
- 5 Best Ways to Learn About Car Insurance (9/6/19)
- Should You Begin Real Estate as a Commercial Agent? (9/4/19)
- How to Stand Out On Your Medical School Application (9/1/19)
- 5 Tips for Scaling Your Business (8/27/19)
- How Nurses Can Protect Their Professional License in a Lawsuit (8/23/19)
- How to Manage Small Business Inventory (8/21/19)
7 Ways to Decompress after High Stress
Everyone experiences high stress at some points in their lives. For some, these feelings are few and far between; for others, intense situations that encourage anxiety are frequent. Whether you fall into one of these two categories or somewhere in the middle, knowing how to decompress after a high stress situation is good for your body and mind.
Exercise
After experiencing a stressful situation, exercise might be far from your mind, but think about great you actually feel after a workout. Since exercise increases endorphins, you are likely to feel better. Many different types of exercise exist too. While you could go the gym for a session with your trainer, you could also take a dance class, walk a couple of miles with friends or join a recreational athletic team in your town.
Take a Nap
Some situations are so stressful that you just want to go to sleep because you know that the world will look brighter when you wake up. If you decide to nap, keep it at a reasonable length. Napping for too long could disrupt your sleep later. While getting under the covers sounds relaxing for some, you might suffer from insomnia, which can create even more stress. Don't ignore the problem; speak with your doctor so that you can seriously reduce the stress in your life.
Explore Outside
Whether you want to go for a gentle walk around the block or simply sit in the backyard with a book, spending time in nature can get your mind off of whatever was stressing you out. This experience seriously has the ability to calm you down. You may have a favorite place in nature that you like to go to as well. For example, you may find that relaxing on the beach or walking through a local bird sanctuary is what really makes you feel at ease.
Create Art
Art therapy is actually a popular way to help patients express themselves in different types of treatment. While you may be seeking the assistance of a professional, you do not have to do so in order to let art heal you of your stress. You could write or draw about the stressful situation that you encountered in order to let your emotions out. However, you may also paint or sculpt as a way to forget about the stress and create a finished piece that is not at all a reflection of the stressful experience.
Meditate
Whether you want to enroll in a course guided by a professional or you plan to listen to some videos at some by yourself, meditation can help your body to relax and your mind to focus on the positives. You can meditate for a short period of time to relieve stress, so this practice is one that could work if you are having a rough day at work or at school. During a break, you could go to a beautiful outside area and meditate to recharge for the rest of the day.
See Your Friends
Think about how happy you feel when you're with your closest friends and how they can distract you from the negative situations that are going on in life. If the thought of making elaborate plans and spending time getting ready stresses you out even more, don't do either of these things. Instead, call up a person whom you can trust to want to grab a casual cup of coffee or come over to watch some television shows at the last minute.
Eat a Healthy Meal
Consuming goods that are good for you can help to relieve the stress that you're feeling too. Of course, you don't want to succumb to the temptations to eat a plate of greasy nachos. Instead, choose foods that reduce stress. After having a meal with these foods, you can feel less stressed, and you can also have the necessary energy to tackle the remaining challenges of the day.
High stress can have a truly negative effect on your body and mind, and for this reason, you do not want to allow it to linger. After you have endured a period of high stress, take the time to engage in one or more of these practices.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.