What to do Instead of a Lawn Sale
For many years now, lawn sales have been one of the biggest ways of getting rid of your unwanted belongings. Typically these sales occur during the summer, when the weather is nice. They are also often limited to the weekends, when people are off work and can go shopping in the morning. While this system has been around for quite some time, there are new ways to sell your unwanted items now that the Internet Age has dawned.
The Internet provides a fast way to list your items, as well as getting them great exposure. With lawn sales, you exposure is essentially limited to physical signs, word of mouth or people coming across your lawn. This creates a limited amount of exposure that you can expect to get. The Internet, on the other hand, can offer huge exposure for your items. With the Internet, people from all over can see and purchase your items instead of being limited to local buyers only.
More exposure is not the only benefit that the Internet provides, however. The Internet gives you access to niche markets that would otherwise be closed to you. It enables people who have similar interests in items to get connected, even if they do not live in close proximity to one another. This can be an enormous benefit to you, especially if you have items that are more unique and specialized.
Now that some benefits of selling items on the Internet have been discussed, let's look at some specific ways that you can sell items using the Internet.
Ebay
Ebay has been around for quite some time, but it is still a great way to sell items that you no longer have a use for. You can post a wide range of items on eBay, anywhere from toys to cars. Ebay is essentially a platform for you to be able to sell your items. You can determine the way that you will sell your items as well, utilizing auction-style or fixed price sales. All in all, eBay can be a great way to get your items some exposure on the Internet.
Craigslist
Craigslist is another platform for you to get your items some exposure. Craigslist is a way for you to connect with buyers who are interested in your items. There are many different categories on Craigslist, which can help you find potential buyers as well. Craigslist does not utilize bidding in the way that eBay does. Craigslist is perhaps best understood as classified ads in a newspaper, except on the Internet. It also allows you to choose your location, which can help connect you with buyers in your area, which can help with shipping costs or transportation. That being said, utilize common sense and caution when meeting with potential buyers, as you do not know who they are.
Facebook Groups
Interestingly enough, Facebook provides ways for you to sell items you no longer want or need. There are many different Facebook groups that act as a marketplace for a wide variety of items. Typically you can find a group that is centered around the area that you live. This can function essentially as a marketplace for you to sell your items to buyers in your area. These groups can range from a more open marketplace to targeting a more specific niche or market. In these groups, you can post pictures of items you want to sell and set prices for them. Potential buyers can then contact you expressing their interest.
Broken Items
Oftentimes our electronic items can end up breaking. While there might still be some value in them, most people coming to a lawn sale will not buy a broken laptop or tablet. There are websites like SellBroke, that enable you to sell your broken electronic devices. This can be a great way to get some cash from an otherwise unusable and quite useless electronic device.
These are only some of the ways that you can sell items using the Internet. There are many other websites that allow you sell online, according to this article by Gina Broom on Salehoo. Some of these include Amazon, Etsy and Bonanza. Do some research and decide which site is best suited for your items.
