How to Keep Up with Work While Traveling
Even though exploring the world sounds great, it can be hard to stay productive when you’re away from home. However, this doesn’t mean that you should give up on the idea of traveling. It simply means that you’ll need to be aware of the challenges you’ll most likely face, as well as how to deal with them. It will probably take you some time to get used to keeping up with work while traveling, but you’ll learn to really appreciate your lifestyle once you do.
Prioritize Rest
If you don’t get enough sleep, then you won’t be able to do your work effectively. This is why it’s important to prioritize rest when you’re traveling. If you’re feeling tired, you shouldn’t get the laptop out of your backpack and start working. Take a nap instead and you’ll surely wake up feeling calmer and more focused.
Choose Your Workspace Wisely
Deciding where you’ll work from will have a huge impact on your productivity. You should never go to popular cafés because you’ll easily get distracted by the employees and fellow customers. Even if you don’t mind the noise, know that you probably won’t have a good internet connection because you’ll be sharing it with a lot of people. It’s recommended that you search for small and less famous cafés that attract other people who don’t work from home.
Contact Your Coworkers Frequently
You’ll be more motivated to work if you contact your coworkers frequently. Talking with them over the phone will make you feel like you’re back home, which will definitely have a positive effect on your productivity. However, make sure you don’t bother them too much, since it may affect their work.
If you’re going to spend a lot of time on the phone, then you should search for calling solutions that won’t be too expensive. Apps like iPlum help you create a second line on one smartphone. People will easily be able to reach you on this second line, and you’ll only be paying $1 per month. On the other hand, if you want to call someone, it will cost you just 1 cent per minute. Having a solution like iPlum will definitely help you stay in touch with people back home.
Use Your Time Wisely
If you have work to do, then you should constantly look for ways to use your time wisely. Being bored while you’re on a train or airplane is not something that should happen to you. Instead of just waiting to arrive at your destination, you should use transit times to work on longer projects that may not require call connectivity and Internet.
On the other hand, you can do some simpler tasks when you’re waiting for a flight. Check into a lounge, order a cup of coffee, and get your laptop. If you can’t seem to stay focused because there are a lot of people surrounding you, try using headphones to block out all those distractions. While waiting for your flight, you can also call your coworkers or write emails to your colleagues or clients.
Eat Healthy
Maintaining a healthy diet will have a big impact on your productivity. Even though it can sometimes be hard to eat healthy when you’re traveling, you should make sure to regularly consume all of the vital nutrients if you want to have proper energy levels.
Learn to Say No
There’s a good chance that you’ll meet a few people on every trip you go to. Even though you may get tempted to hang out with them and get to know them better, you should never let your work suffer because of it. Keep in mind that most of the other travelers you’ll meet abroad are on vacation, so they don’t have to worry about working. Remember that it’s okay to skip an activity of two if you have a lot of work to do.
