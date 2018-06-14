*Menu
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
8 Small Changes for a Leaner, Healthier You

Posted Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 12:49 AM

Many people think of living healthy as this nearly impossible task that only certain individuals can do. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Making some good lifestyle choices isn’t complicated at all. In fact, there are quite a few small changes that you can make start making today in order to become leaner and healthier.

Pack Your Snacks

It’s always easy to get a donut or a chocolate bar when you get hungry in between meals, but you should resist that temptation if you want to get healthier. Instead of grabbing an unhealthy snack when you’re craving food, you should pack something healthy every day. Doing this will allow you to munch on a healthy snack whenever you’re hungry. Although you can get creative and make your own protein bars or something similar, sometimes you can simply pack a fruit and a handful of nuts.

Focus on What You Can Eat

It’s easy to get discouraged and stop following a diet when you constantly think about the foods that you shouldn’t eat. But instead of focusing on the prohibited foods, you should think about everything that you can eat. By making a habit out of consuming delicious foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts, you will change the way you look at the unhealthy stuff, and it won’t be that appealing to you anymore.

Keep in mind that there is a healthy and low-calorie version of almost every food you’re used to. For example, instead of drinking a glass of dairy milk that is high in cholesterol and calories in the morning, you can opt for other options. Almond milk is both low in calories and extremely nutritious, so you should definitely start using it as a substitute for dairy milk.

Stay Hydrated

There are many health benefits to staying hydrated, but one of the most important is that it will prevent you from overeating. Often times you may find yourself in a situation where you mistake thirst for hunger. Doing this will make you overeat, which will ultimately make your weight loss goals harder to reach. In order to ensure that this doesn’t happen to you anymore, drink a glass of water whenever you’re feeling hungry. If you notice your hunger stop a few minutes after drinking it, then you were just thirsty.

Move Around

Some people are just not cut out for spending a lot of time in the gym. Even though that’s completely okay, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get any type of physical exercise. Make sure to move around whenever you get a chance to. For example, use the stairs instead of the elevator or dance when you’re playing your favorite songs at home. It’s also recommended that you take walks every day.

Improve Your Sleeping Habits

Having poor sleeping habits can lead to a number of health problems. One of the most painless ways to start losing more weight is to change your sleep schedule.

Get Rid of the Junk Food

By knowing that you have unhealthy treats in your home, it will only be a matter of time before you get back to your old eating habits. Because of this, it’s recommended that you completely get rid of the junk food in your home.

Try Mindful Eating

Wolfing down your food in the car while on your way to work is not a good idea even if you’re eating a healthy meal. Instead, you should try mindful eating. This is a technique that involves paying full attention to the experience of eating. It will allow you to determine exactly when you’re full, thus helping you stop overeating.

Start Your Day Off with Protein

Even though it’s important to consume protein at every meal, you should especially do it at breakfast. By starting your day off with protein, you will be less likely to experience cravings and unhealthy snacking throughout the rest of the day.

