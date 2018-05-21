- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
- 5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19 (9/21/20)
- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
- Keep Your Garden Edges Neat with These Ideas (9/6/20)
- Do I Need to Pay Taxes If I Do Not Make Revenue As A Sole Proprietor? (9/5/20)
5 Ways to Attract More Customers to Your Business
Customers are the lifeline of a business. Having a loyal customer base is important, but it's also important to continue expanding your reach and bringing new customers through the door.
A solid marketing strategy will help you reach this goal, but there are other things you can do to draw in new customers.
1. Cover All of Your Bases
If your budget allows, a multi-channel, comprehensive marketing plan will help you get the most exposure. Be wherever your customers are – Facebook, Amazon, TV, radio, email, YouTube, search engines.
These channels support each other and improve effectiveness.
For small businesses, TV and radio may not be in the budget. But social media advertising, email marketing, YouTube videos and search engine optimization are often very affordable and provide an excellent return if done properly.
2. Give Something Away for Free
Everyone loves free things. Freebies attract potential buyers and may even convince buyers on the fence to become paying customers.
The key is to give something away that will sway customers to come back in the future. Or to give back to the community in some way, which will help build a positive reputation for your business.
Not sure what to give away? Here are some ideas:
-
Free product samples
-
A free class
-
An add-on service that you normally charge for
-
A scholarship to a local student
-
A book or eBook
The free item should have a relatively high perceived value for the customer, and it shouldn't cost you too much to give it away. The freebie should also be branded in some way with your company's name and website or phone number.
3. Make it Easy to Buy
Whether you run a service-based business or sell products, it can be a challenge to convince customers to hand over their hard-earned cash.
Make it as easy as possible for customers to buy. Accept credit cards. Accept PayPal. If you're adventurous, you might consider accepting cryptocurrencies. Allow customers to pay online, in person and over the phone. And if you have the means, offer financing.
At CME Pipe Lining, customers have the option of 0% financing for their services through a local credit union. The company knows that sewer repairs can be expensive, so offering financing options make their services more attractive to potential customers who may not have the means to pay for repairs upfront.
4. Run a Flash Promotion
Sales and promotions have long been the go-to option for bringing in new customers and boosting sales. They still work to this day – because everyone wants something at a bargain price.
Flash sales can draw in lots of new customers, especially if properly promoted.
If you offer a service, you may be wondering how you can run a "sale." You may not want to discount your services, but you can offer free consultation or a certain percentage off of the first hour of service.
5. Make Customer Service a Top Priority
Word of mouth is still one of the most effective forms of marketing. Making customer service a priority will help you build a positive reputation in the community and bring in referrals from past customers.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.