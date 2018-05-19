- 5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19 (9/21/20)
- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
- Keep Your Garden Edges Neat with These Ideas (9/6/20)
- Do I Need to Pay Taxes If I Do Not Make Revenue As A Sole Proprietor? (9/5/20)
- Basic Differences between Home Warranty and Home Insurance (9/2/20)
Business Fashion: What You Need to Know
There used to be a time when it was much easier to know how to dress for work. There weren’t so many styles or types of outfits. However, nowadays there are countless interpretations of business fashion that you can easily end up being underdressed or overdressed depending on the environment. Because of this, it’s always a good idea to research what your future workplace looks like before you start making any purchases.
In case you don’t know anything about business fashion and don’t know how to dress for work, then you should first look at the industry you’re in. If you’re dealing with a lot of money through your clients, then you should be dressed more conservatively. For example, if you’re working as a lawyer or an accountant, then you should opt for traditional business attire. Nevertheless, if you’re in a creative industry like advertising, then you can easily go with business casual.
What Women Should Wear
-
Blazers – having a blazer is a must if your workplace requires you to wear business formal clothes. The great thing about blazers it that you can pair them with anything you want.
-
Trousers – in case you’re wondering what type of pants you should buy, then know that you can never go wrong with a tailored pair of trousers. In the world of business fashion, showing that you took the time to get a tailored pair of trousers will definitely make you look more professional. Depending on the type of comfort you’re looking for, you can get anything from wide to straight leg styles.
-
Blouses – these are a great option if you’re looking for something business formal. In order to look more professional, it’s recommended that you go with subtle prints or solid colors. Blouses are a great choice because they allow you to bring a little personality to the office without it being too much.
-
Classic heels – you can’t go wrong with classic pumps. You shouldn’t really show up for work in wedges or stilettos if your colleagues prefer business formal attire. Make sure to choose a comfortable shoe that has a hell which is moderate in height.
-
Ballet Flats – if you work in a creative industry and can dress business casual, then you should definitely consider going to work in ballet flats. They are a much more comfortable option than heels, and they come in a lot of colors, so you will have a chance to pair them with some of your favorite dresses.
-
Dresses – When choosing a dress for a business casual environment, you will have the option to go with different colors and prints. Nevertheless, sometimes solid colors are also a great option.
What Men Should Wear
Business fashion is simpler for men. If you’re dressing business formal, then you should get matching pants and jacket. It’s also recommended that you wear a button-up collared shirt as well as a tie. It’s best to avoid bold and bright colors when choosing shirts. If you’re looking for accessories that will make you seem more professional, you should search for a good watch. Thankfully, there are many websites that offer pre-owned luxury watches at affordable prices.
For example, you can find a wide variety of affordable luxury watches on websites like The Watch Box. Luxury watches can also be a great addition to business casual attire. However, in this case you shouldn’t really buy three-piece suits. Instead, a collared shirt and a chino will make you look great in a business casual environment.
It’s a good idea to get a blazer, since it won’t be too formal but it will make you look more professional. If your workplace has a very relaxed atmosphere, then you should also get some cardigans and sweaters, since they are some of the most popular business casual items for men.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.