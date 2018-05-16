10 Tips to Increase Your Homes Value

- How Businesses Can Work to Manage Interest Costs (11/17/18)
10 Tips to Increase Your Homes Value
It makes perfect sense to try to increase the value of your home when you’re thinking about selling it. Even though the housing market might not be in trouble as it seemed for a while, it’s still important for home sellers to do what they can to squeeze out every single dollar from their home. If you plan to list your house for sale, here are some of the things you can do to add some value to it.
1. Regular Maintenance
Time takes its toll on everything. Things also get worn by usage. Your house and everything you have in and around it will eventually succumb to time and usage. However, if you maintain your home regularly, you will drastically reduce the damage that accumulates over time. Everything from doing sewer line inspections to regularly maintaining the HVAC will help.
2. A Thorough Cleaning
Professional agents will tell you that a clean home sells faster. And it’s true — impressions are very important, not to mention that a lack of cleaning can cause a host of problems with the home. So even if you clean your home regularly, make sure that you clean it extra well before you invite a potential buyer. There’s no such thing as too much attention to detail when it comes to cleanliness.
3. House Inspection
Smart home buyers hire a house inspector before buying a new home. Smart home sellers hire one before even opening the house to potential buyers. There’s nothing like an unpleasant surprise to drive down the value of your home during the selling process. Hire a house inspector and let them point out any trouble areas you can fix before you list your house for sale.
4. Understand the ROI
You can make your home very impressive by adding an extra room or doing other big structural work. However, that’s not something you should be doing when selling the house. It can be time-consuming. It can also not be worthy of the investment. Make sure that everything you do to increase your home’s value doesn’t cost more than it’s worth.
5. Consult a Professional
Getting a professional to help you prepare your home for sale is one of the best investments of time and money you can make. A professional agent will be able to tell you what makes houses sell for more money. They will be able to point out that things like pool landscaping can add a lot of value at a relatively low cost. Talk to the people who have more experience with selling houses than you do.
6. Improve Curb Appeal
The outside of your house is equally as important as the inside of your house. It might be even more important because it will be the first thing prospective buyers see. So, make sure you create a solid curb-appeal improvement checklist and start with the improvements.
7. Plants Everywhere!
Plants are one of the most effective ways to improve the appeal of your house without spending too much money. From the front lawn to the porch and the backyard, make sure your house and property are populated by healthy, well-maintained plants.
8. Open Up Space
Open spaces are all the rage, and they make your house look bigger. Of course, you cannot remodel your house completely to remove supporting walls. But those that are not supporting can go if it helps you create a more visually appealing house.
9. A Fresh Coat of Paint
Painting is a part of regular home maintenance. However, painting your house just before you start showing it to potential buyers is still a good idea. A coat of high-quality paint will go a long way in making your house looking better and more valuable.
10. Improve Energy Efficiency
You cannot avoid the fact that we live in a time where energy efficiency is very important. It’s not just for ecological reasons. An energy efficient home is cheaper to live in, and that’s something buyers will be interested in. If possible, you might want to put in new, more energy-efficient windows. If not, look at every single little thing you can do to make your home less wasteful.
