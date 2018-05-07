- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
How To Run A Promotional Event
Whether you’re a small or big business, running a promotional event can be downright hectic, especially if you’re new to the process. Yet, when events are launched smoothly, the end result opens up a new dimensional of opportunities for you and your customers. Here are some trusted tips to help you launch the ultimate promotional event:
Have a Vision
Otherwise known as your goal, the vision of the promotional event is more than what you want to see happen on the actual day. Your vision is what permeates your business model and philosophy. Therefore, you need to know what you’re aiming for with this event. Do you want to generate a following on your social media? Increase brand awareness? Raise money for a charity or philanthropic group? Release a product prototype? Engage with potential customers?
When you think about the goal, you can construct a plan that helps target a specific group and persuade them to act.
Create a Message
Delivery of a passionate message is the key in running a successful promotional event. The people you’re gathering and hosting should have a clear understanding of you and your company’s motivation. Even your employees should be aware of what you wish to express.
Consider the following:
• What topics will you discuss?
• Who is the target audience?
• What is the main focus?
• What problem needs solving?
• How do you plan to deliver this message?
• How can you create and express this message consistently throughout the entire promotional event?
If you create and essay your message thoroughly and expertly, everyone will, ultimately, be motivated to lend unwavering support to your cause.
Give the Guests Security
Depending on how big the event you planning is going to be, you might hire a reputable security company to come in and give guests some peace of mind. Locally and nationally operated security groups have their advantages, so choose based on the scale of the event. For those with high profile attendees and sponsors, a security guard or several is definitely an investment worth making.
Have a Schedule or Task List
In order to make sure you are setting up everything correctly, create a task list that minimizes errors and miscommunications. For example, you can create a spreadsheet with people’s names, their responsibilities, and a timeline of when everything should be done in a cloud-based file (or free event planning software).
Keep in mind that while you might be running the promotional event, this isn’t solely up to you. The bigger the event, the more intricate the process becomes. Don’t overlook the vendors and independent contractors that can add layers to the event and bring their own expertise, such as DJs, photographers, light designers, guest speakers, security guards, and transportation services.
Contact Sponsors
Accord to Dan McCarthy, a professional event manager and author on Social Tables, finding sponsors for your promotional event is an essential part of the process and requires special attention. In order to attract sponsors and create a lasting relationship with them, you need to effectively express your vision, offer incentives (such as mentioning the company at the event, on your blog, including them in promotional gear, or sharing their information on your social media accounts), forming partnerships, and giving them low-risk sponsorship options, such as them paying a small fee to go towards a single booth or a guest speaker.
Engage in Social Media
Social media is an integral tool in getting your brand known. The same applies to promotional events. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and other sites can help you engage with attendees, sponsors, and media long before and even after the event has taken place. With the appropriate mix of hashtags and pictures, you can generate a following and get people interested for future events.
Now that you know some ways to run a successful promotion event, it is time to put these tips to the test. Remember to engage with attendees before, during, and even after the promotional event, so you can cement connections and gain useful feedback for the next time you host an event. Good luck!
