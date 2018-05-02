- How to Get a Local Internship as an International Student (12/4/20)
10 Tips to Increase Your Home's Value
Most homeowners want to increase the value of their home and earn a higher profit once they sell it in the future. Although you may not be able to control the location or the size of your property, there are a few ways to increase the value with specific projects that are performed. Here are a few tips to follow to increase what your home is worth.
1. Boost the Curb Appeal
The curb appeal of the house is the first opportunity that you have to make an impression on potential buyers, making it necessary to paint the front door with a pop of color or install a new mailbox. Adding potted plants on the front porch or a swing can also draw more attention to the property and can allow the space to feel welcoming.
2. Update the Kitchen
The kitchen is considered to be the most important room of the home and should look updated. Consider installing a white subway backsplash or painting the cabinets to make the environment appear modern and sleek. Adding brass hardware will also allow the features to look newer.
3. Install a Deck
Building a deck in the backyard is one of the best ways to draw more attention to the setting and allow it to be easier to use throughout the year. A deck will offer a place to entertain and barbecue while hosting guests and taking in the view.
4. Hire an Inspector
Hire a professional inspector to identify any areas that need to be repaired or fixed to improve the functionality of the setting. The inspector may find mold that is present in the basement or electrical wiring that is faulty. Knowing the repairs that need to be made will make the home more habitable.
5. Paint
The color of the walls is one of the main factors that will determine the quality of the setting, making it necessary to paint with neutral color shades. Freshly painted rooms will make the space appear fresh and updated without having to spend too much money.
6. Remove Popcorn From the Ceilings
Popcorn ceilings that are in older homes are not only an eyesore but can also be unsafe due to the asbestos that it contains. Set aside a weekend to remove the material and scrape it off while wearing a mask to protect yourself.
7. Create the Right Floor Plan
The floor plan is one of the main factors that will influence the flow and functionality of the interior setting. Consider knocking down a few walls or creating a home office for telecommuting, which is in demand for buyers. You can also consider finishing a basement to increase the square footage of the home and have an extra room that is used to play games or watch movies with your family.
8. Cut Energy Costs
Green homes are increasing in popularity and demand because homeowners don't have to spend as much money throughout the year. Consider adding more insulation in the attic or adding a few skylights to allow natural light into each room. Adding energy-efficient appliances will also help to conserve energy when you're looking for ways to increase your home's value.
9. Install a New Flooring Material
The material that is under your feet will also contribute to the value of the home. Rip out old carpet and add hardwood floors, which have a longer lifespan and will also enhance the aesthetics of the setting. You can also add tile to bathrooms and create a vintage or unique pattern that draws more attention to the floors.
10. Perform Easy Bath Upgrades
There are easy and simple ways to update your bathrooms without having to remodel them. Replace frosted glass with clear glass and install a low-flush toilet to add more value to your home. Replacing the faucets and adding new pulls or handles on the cabinets will also benefit the setting.
Increasing your home's value is possible with the right tips followed. By using the right materials and knowing how to make your home more in demand, it can be easier to sell and make more of a profit in the future.
