- How to Get a Local Internship as an International Student (12/4/20)
- 5 Fun Activities to Do When Stuck Inside (12/1/20)
- How to Win Customer Loyalty with These 5 Phone Tips (11/27/20)
- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
- A Complete Guide to Anonymous Proxies (11/7/20)
- Steps to Take After Recovering From a Business Loss (11/6/20)
9 Ways to Deal with Common Health Issues
Very few people go through life without experiencing some common health issues. Most of the time, these issues will not require medical attention. Some, however, require us to take serious medications that only a doctor can prescribe. If you’re not sure which is which, here are nine common health issues and how you should deal with them.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea is one of those harmless health issues that can sometimes be a symptom of something much worse. If you’re having diarrhea your main concern is replenishing fluids and electrolytes. Drinking plenty of clear fluids like water, clear soup, or fruit juice should keep you hydrated. Eating the BRAT diet, consisting of bananas, white rice, applesauce, and toast, might also help. If you notice blood in your stool, have a fever, of pain near the belly button, contact your doctor.
Common Cold
Common colds are, as their name says, very common — adults will have one to three of them per year. Cold is tricky because you can’t cure it. You need to ride it out with plenty of rest and fluids. You can take over-the-counter meds to manage the symptoms, with the same precautions as when taking other meds. If it doesn’t go away after ten days, or if it’s more severe than usual, you should contact a doctor.
UTI
You should never try to treat urinary tract infections on your own. If you notice symptoms of a UTI, head to the doctor. They will ask you for a urine sample and perform tests that will determine which bacteria is causing the infection. The doctor will prescribe you an antibiotic for your infection. It’s important to remember to finish the course even when the symptoms start to go away — infections can bounce back easily.
Varicose Veins
If the veins on your body, usually on your legs, start to swell and bulge, you have several self-care options you can try, including wearing compression stockings and elevating your legs. If the veins hurt, and if your self-care isn’t showing any results, you might want to see a doctor.
Headaches
Headaches can be a big health problem. If you have a tension headache, over-the-counter meds like aspirin and ibuprofen can be very helpful. However, there are many different health issues that can cause a headache. Often enough, you will have to deal with the cause before a headache goes away.
Heartburn
If you want to reduce the occurrences of heartburn, you should look at your diet first. Avoiding overeating, spicy and fatty foods, as well as acidic foods like tomatoes and onions might help. Antacids, H2 blockers, and proton-pump inhibitors are medications that are often used to treat heartburn. If you have heartburn often, you should see your doctor determine whether you have an underlying condition.
Backache
A half of working-age Americans experience back pain every year. In some cases, over-the-counter medications can provide enough relief from back pain. Other times, however, doctors choose to prescribe narcotic medications for short-term therapy. These medications are very addictive. Physical therapy, including electrical stimulation and muscle-release techniques, can be helpful.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea is one of those harmless health issues that can sometimes be a symptom of something much worse. If you’re having diarrhea your main concern is replenishing fluids and electrolytes. Drinking plenty of clear fluids like water, clear soup, or fruit juice should keep you hydrated. Eating the BRAT diet, consisting of bananas, white rice, applesauce, and toast, might also help. If you notice blood in your stool, have a fever, of pain near the belly button, contact your doctor.
Gingivitis
Gingivitis is an inflammation of your gum. If you don’t treat it effectively, it might spread to the bone and cause more serious issues. To deal with gingivitis, you will have to beef up your oral hygiene. Making sure you wash your teeth twice a day for two full minutes each time is a good start. You should also floss if it doesn’t cause you too much pain. Using antibacterial toothpaste or mouthwash can help.
Cold Sores
Cold sores can’t be cured. The herpes virus that causes them never leaves the body. An outbreak can be controlled, however, with antiviral creams or ointments if you notice it right away. While you have a cold sore, avoid acidic food, don’t use the same towels as other people, and don’t kiss anyone. The virus that causes the sore is highly contagious.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.