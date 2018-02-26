- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
- How to Keep Going After a Job Loss (9/28/20)
- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
- 5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19 (9/21/20)
- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
8 Tricks for Turning Your Old Stuff Into Money
If you have a lot of old stuff that you don’t need or use anymore, then you should consider selling it. Although doing this won’t require a lot of effort, there are some things that you’ll need to know if you want to maximize your earnings. Here are the best ways to get the most money out of your unwanted items.
Find out How Much Your Stuff Is Worth
Although you may need that extra money fast, it isn’t such a good idea to put a small price on your things just because you know that you’ll attract buyers that way. Similarly, there’s no point in selling something if it’s worth only a few dollars. You should always do proper research in order to determine exactly how much your stuff is worth. To do this, you should search through the most popular online marketplaces including Amazon and eBay and look at the average price for what you have.
Take a Good Picture
A good way to set yourself apart from most other sellers is to take high quality photos of the items you’re selling. If your potential buyers see a good photo of the items you’re selling, they will be more interested in buying them. Using a white poster board is a great ways to get the best photo possible.
Determine Where to Sell It
Now that you know exactly how much money your items are worth and you have a good photo of them, you should determine where you’ll sell them. Some of the most popular options include eBay, Amazon, and Craigslist.
Nevertheless, there are other options where you can sell your items more easily. For example, if you have any old Apple products that you want to sell online, you can use iGotOffer. This website specializes in selling used Apple products and will help you get your money quickly. For example, if you were to sell a used MacBook Air, all that you would have to do is signup, answer a few question that would estimate the value of the product, ship it to the company, and you’ll get the money once it arrives to the iGotOffer headquarters.
Make Sure the Items Are in Good Condition
The only way to successfully sell your items and get positive reviews is to sell stuff that is still in good condition. It doesn’t really matter what you’re selling. As long as it’s in the best condition possible, you will get more money for it.
Be Honest
In order to get positive reviews on online marketplaces, you will need to be honest about the condition the items you’re selling are in. This means that you should mention every flaw that each item has. The only way buyers will be happy with receiving flawed items will be if they know that they’re flawed in advance.
Avoid Unnecessary Fees
If you want to maximize your earnings by selling old stuff online, then you will need to know how to avoid any unnecessary fees. For example, if you’re selling items on Amazon, then consider using a service such as Amazon WebPay instead of going with PayPal. Similarly, you can avoid incurring fees on eBay by using HTML to embed extra photos on a listing.
Have a Garage Sale
Although the easiest way to sell your unwanted stuff for the most money is through online marketplaces, garage sales are still a great way to turn your old items into money quickly. Having a garage sale will most likely help you get rid of all the stuff that you don’t need in a day.
Sell It to an Antiques Store
In case you have an item that you this is unique and old enough to be considered an antique, you can try selling it to an antiques store.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.