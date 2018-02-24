- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
4 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Mattress
If you can’t seem to get a good night’s sleep no matter what, then it’s probably time to get a new mattress. Although this may seem like it’s a simple process, it will actually require you to do a lot of research before you complete the purchase. Here are 4 things that you should know in order to make the right decision.
A Mattress Has a Huge Impact on Your Overall Health
Getting a new mattress is like buying a new car or a new home – it is more of an investment than a purchase. Even though it may seem expensive at first, you can’t really put a price tag on your health. If you go for the cheapest option, chances are that you’re going to regret it within a few years. By buying a good mattress, you will have a comfortable place to rest for the following 7-10 years. This is why it’s crucial that you do your research before walking into the nearest mattress store.
Make sure to check whether the manufacturer that makes the model you’re interested in is reputable and if it was made with quality and natural materials. For example, if you’re interested in purchasing a Casper mattress, then you should research everything about this brand. This way, you’ll ensure that you’ve chosen a good and durable mattress.
Get Familiar with the Mattress Types
You won’t be able to make a good decision if you aren’t familiar with the options that exist. Essentially, you will have to go with one of the four basic types of mattresses – innerspring, memory foam, latex, and adjustable air.
Innerspring mattresses are considered to be the most common type. They are usually the least expensive, but they aren’t really known for their durability. The bounciness of these mattresses depends on the metal coils inside them. You should consider buying an innerspring mattress only if you’re on a tight budget.
On the other hand, memory foam mattresses are far more comfortable and are perfect if you have any medical problems like muscle and joint pain. They will reduce pressure on your body, which will surely help improve your sleep quality. In order to get the best memory foam mattress, make sure to research the manufacturer. Buying a mattress from a reputable brand will ensure that it is made from quality materials.
In case you want a mattress that is made from natural materials and that will offer strong support, then you should go with a latex mattress. Meanwhile, adjustable air mattresses are perfect for couples who can’t seem to agree on a mattress, since you will be able to choose a different level of firmness from your partner.
There are Trial Periods
You should know that there are usually trial periods that last around 30 days, during which you can return the mattress in case you’re not satisfied with it. Sometimes when you try out a mattress for several minutes in a store it may seem fine, but once you spend the whole night on it, you may see that you’ve made the wrong decision. This is why it’s important to ask the salesperson whether your desired mattress comes with a trial period. However, know that some stores charge a restocking fee if you choose to go through with this option. Nevertheless, paying a fee is nothing compared to spending 10 years on an uncomfortable bed.
You Can Buy a Mattress Online, But You Should Try It Out First
There are many reasons why people choose to buy a mattress online. First of all, you won’t have to deal with a pressuring salesperson. Secondly, you may find better prices online. Lastly, you’ll be able to go through a wide range of choices within minutes. Nevertheless, it’s important that you go into a brick and mortar store and try out the mattress you plan on buying before you actually complete the purchase.
