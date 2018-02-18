- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
6 Ways To Maintain Your House's Exterior
Maintenance of your home's exterior is important not only because of the way your house will look, but also because you can have problems that will affect your life inside of your home as well. Here are 6 great ways to avoid these problems and to improve the way your house’s exterior looks.
Clean Your Gutters
It might seem unusual that we're starting the list with gutters, but they are the crown of the house. If the crown is dirty or overflown by leaves, it's surely going to draw attention to it. Regardless of how your house looks, it's bound to seem messy because of gutters.
Gutters should be checked regularly. If you have any trees near your house, you will need to check them two to three times a year. The best way to clean your gutters from soaking and dry leaves is to use a broom and sweep the top layer. Afterwords, use a garden hose to spray away soaking leaves that are stuck at the bottom.
However, if you don't have trees near your house, you won't have to worry about this problem. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that you’ll avoid certain problems. Make sure to check gutters once per year and clean the dirt and dust. Dirt and dust can be dangerous as much as leaves, since they can lead to corrosion.
Repair Your Siding
There are many different sidings. From vinyl to brick, it takes maintenance to keep your house looking good. The first thing that you’ll need to do is check the state of your siding. Look for cracks, holes, and anything that can cause damage that will require major repairs. For instance, if you have a wood siding, you should check for woodworms, because they might cause rot. Make sure to clean your siding and apply suiting varnishes once or twice a year.
Patio Maintenance
Patios and pathways are the connecting lines between your gate and your home. Sweep them regularly two to three times a week, and use a garden hose to wash them once a week. Of course, it is best to avoid washing patios on lower temperatures, but even during the winter, you may want to keep them clean from snow, leaves, and mud. The best way to ease your work is by purchasing a pressure washer. It will do the job better than a broom, reducing the time you have to work on your patio maintenance. You should also apply a sealer to keep the patios safe from moisture once a year.
Maintenance of Entry Gates and Fences
There are different sorts of gates and fences. The most common ones are wooden and steel. It's required to protect your fences from cold and moisture. There are different sorts of varnishes that you can apply on wood. They come in different colors, so every time you repaint your fence, you can get a new color. Similar to wooden colorings, you have different protective paints for steel gates. Be careful which ones you choose, because you’ll want the colors to match your yard and house.
Roof Maintenance
Cleaning your roof is important, not only because improves your house’s exterior, but also because of the damages that may occur if you don’t. Some of these damages can be devastating to your roof, as they can cause moist walls on the inside of your home. It is suggested to clean your roof once a year. Consider checking for potential harms that can be reduced. Any cracks or damaged shingles should be serviced to right away, since they can cause more expenses in the long run.
Landscape Maintenance
Each type of landscape requires maintenance. If you like a clear view, your best bet is a simple lawn. A simple lawn requires lawn mowing once a week and cleaning up leaves if you have trees. More complex landscapes will require protecting your plants from cold and diseases as well as placing those plants in the right parts of your yard.
