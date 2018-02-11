- How to Keep Your Kids Entertained at Home (5/20/20)
7 Ways to Boost Your Building's Energy Efficiency
Making your home energy-efficient isn't only beneficial to the environment- it's also beneficial to your wallet! Going green can save you money in a variety of ways, and you have plenty of options to make the change. Here are just some of the ways to do your part.
1. Switch to LED Lights
If you haven't switched to LED lights already, it's time! They will last 25 times as long as incandescent lighting and only use 25% of the energy. There are three types of LED lighting made to work with different items:
- UL Type A- existing fixtures
- UL Type B- power supply
- UL Type C- external driver
LED light bulbs cost a little more than traditional light bulbs, but they pay for themselves in numerous ways.
2. Energy-efficient Appliances
The appliance that uses the most energy in your home is your HVAC system. In fact, it is the cause of 43% of your utility bills. Old systems need to be replaced anyway, and you can save 30% on air conditioning by switching to an economic air conditioner.
Also look into getting an energy-efficient washing machine, dryer, and fridge. Be sure to utilize your appliances correctly as well.
3. Advanced Framing
Advanced framing is a new construction technique that uses less material and insulates better. You can save 5% on labor and $500 - $1000 in material when building a 1200 - 2400 square foot house. The increased insulation also lowers your heating and cooling cost by up to 5%.
4. Ensure windows and doors are properly sealed
When regulated air escapes your home, your HVAC system has to work even harder to produce the same result. Well, windows and doors account for 1/3 of heat loss. You can always replace the windows if they show signs of damage, but you can also try caulk or weatherstripping.
5. Temperature control
New technology has allowed people to monitor and control their thermometer from just about anywhere using their cellphone. Turn off the heat and air conditioning at any time to save energy and money! You can also set the thermostat to change automatically for times that you know no one will be home.
6. Solar Panel Roofs
One of the more exciting technologies now is solar panel roofs. While it varies depending on how much sun you get, the average American home saves $20,000 over 20 years by switching to solar panel roofs! That's because the solar panels give you access to electricity. Even more beneficial, it is clean electricity that doesn't emit toxins into the world. In this way, they slow down global warming. Solar panel roofs also help contribute to electrical independence. You won't have to rely on the electric companies as much! Unfortunately, we can't rely entirely on solar panel roofs quite yet, but it's a great help!
6. Replace Old Insulation
Replacing or adding insulation keeps air from escaping your home. It's especially important in the attic. The process can save you 10% on your utility bills every year. The first sign that it's time to get new insulation is when you notice your attic is colder than the rest of your home. The heat is escaping, and that will carry through the rest of your home!
7. Tankless Waterheater
New technology has given us tankless water heaters that only produce water when necessary. They don't continue to use energy when dormant like traditional water heaters. Using a gas burner, the water is heated by the time is comes out of the faucet.
