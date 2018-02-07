- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Steps to Making a Mobile App Business
The mobile app market is always expanding, and just like consumers constantly keep downloading new apps, entrepreneurs keep developing them. A lot of money can be made in the mobile app business, and the best thing about it is that anyone can make a successful app if they have a great idea and put the effort into developing it.
The first step that you will need to take in order to succeed in the mobile app business is to come up with an idea. Although there is a big difference between coming up with an idea and turning it into a real app, keep in mind that you won’t be successful if you don’t think of something interesting and unique. On the other hand, just because you thought of something cool and original doesn’t mean that you’ve accomplished a lot. In fact, you haven’t even started. Having only an idea means that there is a long road filled with both disappointment and excitement in front of you.
Now that you’ve settled on an idea, it’s time to start working towards developing your app. You should start by doing market research and checking to see if there are any similar apps to what you’ve envisioned. Remember that the mobile app business is very saturated, so you will probably have a lot of competition. Market research will help you gain insight on the latest trends. You will also be able to find out exactly what your potential clients are looking for in an app.
The next step would be deciding the platform. You will most likely have to choose between making an app for either iOS or Android devices. Keep in mind that Android users download more apps, but that developers tend to make more through iOS apps. This is because the Apple App Store has higher prices. This means that if you’re planning on selling your apps, then you should develop them for iOS. On the other hand, if you plan to put ads in your apps, then you should make them for Android users.
Now that you have all of that figured out, it’s time to start developing your app. In case you don’t plan on making the whole thing yourself, you will probably need a team of people. Your best bet would be to hire offshore freelancers, since they will complete the work at a lower rate. However, keep in mind that you will probably have to wait longer if you go with this option. You can also choose to hire a local developer on a permanent basis. Know that you will need to hire at least two people – a designer and a developer.
Keep in mind that you have the option to patent a mobile app if you want to protect your idea. When it comes to patentability, apps are no different from other software. In order for a mobile app to be patentable, it will have to be new, non-obvious, and prove that it is not just an abstract idea.
You should never enter the app market with a product that is completely finished. The best way to learn how to improve your app is to make a prototype and ask for feedback. Your product can be tested by both investors and users. You should encourage them to provide feedback and let you know exactly what changes to make in order for the app to be perfect.
One of the last steps to making an app is determining whether users will have to pay for it or will it be available for free. Even if you do offer it for free, know that you will be able to monetize your app through advertisements, in-app purchases, a pro version, and direct selling.
With a finished product, you will need to focus on marketing. One of the best ways to market your product would be through social media. You can also create a website that will offer more info about the app. The last step would be adding new features and improving issues in order to ensure your product gains lasting success.
