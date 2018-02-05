- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Tips for Working Parents
It is extremely hard to juggle two lives simultaneously as a working parent. However, you’ll need to learn how to find time for both your work and family in order to achieve professional success and succeed as a parent. Here are some good tips that will help you find a balance between your career and family.
Create House Rules
If you want to make life easier for each family member, you will need to create a set of house rules that the whole member will follow. These rules should touch your kids about responsibility, respect, and fairness. You can assign your kids chores and make it clear to them that they will be rewarded once they complete their chores. It’s also a good idea to create a specific bedtime, as well as the amount of time your child should spend studying.
Make sure to be present for your children’s extracurricular activities and school-related activities. By seeing that you are interested in their hobbies, you will motivate your kids to put more effort into them. You should also set some healthy boundaries between you and the kids. Nevertheless, keep in mind that as their parent, you should know where they are and with whom they’re spending time with at any given moment.
Hire a Nanny
If you simply don’t have enough time to take care of your kids all day, then you should consider hiring a nanny. By doing this, your kids will never be neglected. In case you decide to hire a nanny, make sure that she is able to do drop-offs and pickups, especially if you’re very busy during the day.
If you find it hard to trust people with your kids, then feel free to install a nanny cam. Nanny cams are basically cameras that are installed throughout the house to help you keep an eye on your nanny and children. By getting these cameras, you will be able to see whether your kids are being cared for safely and effectively. If you’re unsure which model to buy, check out a nanny cam buyer’s guide.
Don’t Be Ashamed to Ask for Help
It’s completely normal to ask others for help when you really need it. Although you should never depend on others as a parent, you should never be ashamed to ask someone else for help. For example, if you have too much work to do, but your kid wants to go to soccer practice, then you shouldn’t hesitate to ask someone to drive your kids to soccer practice. On top of that, you will be able to focus on your work more if you know that your children are being cared for.
Order School Hot Lunch
A lot of busy parents simply don’t have the time to pack a lunch for their children every day. If this is the case, then you should consider ordering school hot lunch. Keep in mind that you child may like school hot lunch way more than eating cold leftovers from yesterday’s dinner. Although hot lunch may seem expensive, just think about how much time you would be able to save by starting to order it.
Prepare Everything the Night Before
If you want to save time in the morning, then you should make sure to prepare everything the night before. This means taking 10 to 15 minutes to pick out the clothes for the next day, pack up everything that you need for the office, and decide what to prepare for breakfast in the morning. If you do more organizing on the night before, you will have more time to enjoy with your family during breakfast.
Leave the Work at Work
In order to properly engage with your family once you get home, you will need to stop thinking about your work when you’re with them.
