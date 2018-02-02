- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Basement Decorating and Design Ideas
Basement Decorating and Design Ideas with Pictures
The first thing that you should do when you decide to decorate your basement is acknowledge its purpose. People usually use basements for storage, but if the space is free it should be utilized properly. Using a specific theme can add style to the room as well. Nevertheless, your budget is another aspect that should be considered before decorating this space. That's why you have to make a design plan according to your needs.
Home Bar
Having a bar in the basement is a great idea if you're on a budget that can support it. If you like throwing parties and inviting friends, this would be a great option. Placing a dark wood bar with lighting colors surrounding it will provide you with a classy style. Leather-wrapped stools, wine glasses and colorful bottles would be enough decoration for this particular design.
If you want to add more style, under-shelf lighting could be a great option. It will give the room a soft glow and cozy feeling. If you'd rather choose a stone-styled bar, then the colors should be aligned with the rest of the room. Bright colors are usually the best option for this design. It may be an expensive option, but it will certainly give the room a more luxurious feeling.
Game Room
If you have enough space in your basement, making a game room out of it would be a great idea. Having a game room means that the people in the house will all have a space where they could have fun at. Kids would also be satisfied with this type of basement, as they'll have the freedom to play as much as they like.
Having a wet bar placed in your game room is a stylish option that many people go for. As it can accommodate all types of games including the video games, a game room has to be well wired. Be sure to cover the wires behind the shelves or under the carpet, as so you don’t affect the style of the room. Another thing that should be properly managed in a game room is soundproofing since you don't want to bother any neighbors nor relatives.
Basement with Low Ceiling
If the architectural design of your basement doesn't allow you to walk freely through the room, you should focus on activities that could be done in a sitting or lying position. Usually, these basements are considered to be media rooms or home cinemas. Either way, you should consider soundproofing the ceiling, since the noise can easily leak up to the house. Keep in mind that choosing a carpet over hard surfaces will improve the warm feeling of the room.
Details to Be Considered
As natural light is rare in basements, consider placing lamps on the parts of room that need lighting. Be sure to have lamps that can manipulate with light. This will allow you to adapt the basement style in certain situations. Tin signs are a winning option for a basement with a bar. They will give it a retro-stylish look at little cost.
Light Colors
Basements rarely have natural light sources. As their level is mostly below the ground, there is no need for windows. Strong colors in darker rooms do make the space feel cozy, but also smaller to the eye. With bold colors, your ceiling will seem lower and the walls like they’re closing in.
As basements are already small enough in most cases, you'll probably want to make it seem more spacious. This can be successfully achieved by using bright colors for both painting and furniture. Use similar tones for the biggest pieces of furniture and make sure they match with the wall. This way you can always change the accent color of the room through small add-ons, such as pillows, rugs, and vases.
