- 5 Fun Activities to Do When Stuck Inside (12/1/20)
- How to Win Customer Loyalty with These 5 Phone Tips (11/27/20)
- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
- A Complete Guide to Anonymous Proxies (11/7/20)
- Steps to Take After Recovering From a Business Loss (11/6/20)
- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
Fun Activities To Do Outside
Warm weather is not far off in the distance. And when it arrives, you will not want to stay inside. When you have time to enjoy the weather, make sure you have an excuse to get out and have some fun. Better yet, drag your friends and family with you and make a day of it. Just to make sure you have a good reason to get them to go here are some suggestions for fun outdoor activities.
Picnic
This one is a classic. Pack up some sandwiches and side items and head to your one of your favorite outdoor spots. At a loss for a great picnicking venue? Check out local, state and national parks. You could build your appetite hiking from the parking lot to a particularly scenic spot. These places often have designated picnic areas, too.
Movie Night
There are still a few drive-in movie places left, but for the most part, they are a thing of the past. Instead of crying over that fact, have your own outdoor movie. Hang a sheet in the backyard, pull out the projector and pop some popcorn. You could invite the whole neighborhood or just arrange a romantic evening for two right under the stars.
Sporting Events
You do not have to have a season pass to enjoy local sporting events. Chances are good there is a decent minor league team in your neck of the woods. Find out when games are. You will see a good game but at a fraction of the hassle and price.
Playing Sports
If you enjoy watching sports, how much more fun will you have playing them. Whether you join a community league or just play a pickup game with a buddy, you will get plenty of fresh air and exercise. And just maybe you will earn some bragging rights, too.
Foraging
Whether it is wildflowers or blackberries, chances are good that there is something in season. Grab a basket and the kids and take a nature hike. Hunting for berries, flowers or mushrooms will give them a goal that should keep them interested for quite a while. And having something to show for their adventure will instill them with a sense of accomplishment.
Paddle Boarding
When the weather is warm, there is no better excuse to get outside than to go paddling. If you live near the beach, you do not have to limit your water activities to swimming. Grab an ISUP for plenty of water fun.
Fishing
Yes, fishing is an activity that takes place in the water, but it does not require you to get wet. Fishing is considered a sport but can also be seen as a sort of zen activity as well. Much of what one does while fishing is to wait. It is a good time to commune with nature or catch up on reading all while enjoying the great outdoors. And if you get lucky, you might go home with dinner.
Build a Sandcastle
As long as we are talking about beach activities, go build a sandcastle. Some places have sandcastle tournaments. Whether your beach has a competition or not, the challenge and creativity of sculpting out of sand can be a lot of fun. It is even more fun when you have friends to joke with and make it that much more entertaining.
Have a Classic Kids' Games Tournament
This one will keep the kids busy, but you do not necessarily have to have kids to do this activity. Make a list of classic kids games such as hopscotch, jump rope, three-legged races, water balloon toss and the like. Then create teams among the participants and hold your tournament. You can even award metals at the end if you want to keep things interesting.
Watch the Sunrise/Sunset
Don't have time to plan an activity? Just sit out on the porch and watch the sun make its journey into or out of the day. This can be a calm way to start your day or a relaxing way to end it. If it's morning, grab a hot drink to enjoy while you watch the sun come up. At the end of the day, toast the sun with a cold beverage.
There are so many ways to get out and enjoy the weather. This list offers a few good ideas. There are many more possibilities, however. Don't let a beautiful day go to waste.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.