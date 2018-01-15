- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
Tips for Furnishing Your Bedroom
You are furnishing a new bedroom or redoing an existing one. You want this room to be inviting and comfortable and need assistance in accomplishing this decorating goal. There are so many elements to this project, and some of them include the following:
Color
Before making any purchases, it is wise to choose a color scheme for your bedroom. This area should be an area of calm, so it is important to choose colors that reflect just that. Your wall and other area colors will impact almost all of your other decisions. Soothing colors for your walls could include seafoam green, rose, beige, ivory, champagne, soft pink, light blue, light aqua, tan, and lavender. The important thing is to select what you like and what will help in integrating other decor items into the room.
Furniture
Furniture is the most important and most costly part of this room. This is not the time to purchase "furniture-in-a-box" types of pieces. They are fine for children's rooms as youngsters outgrow their surroundings so quickly. You want solid, quality furnishings which will last for many years to come. If you feel like your tastes and preferences may change every few years, choose simple, basic styles that will match just about any style or decor.
Accessories
Your accessories are what will bring all of it together and make it pop. Choose cozy throws, textured and scented candles, baskets for books and magazines, and throw pillows for even more comfort. Family photos in interesting and unique frames can be scattered about for your viewing pleasure. These additions will provide color and interest to your room. To change the look is often as simple as just changing out your accessories.
Mattress and Box Spring
Though not visible when you walk into the room, a good, solid mattress with a supporting box spring is absolutely essential to the overall comfort of the occupant of the room. Therefore, it is essential that you choose well. Don't settle for cheaply made mattresses; remember, the quality of your sleep will affect the quality of your day. Choose well-made quality mattresses that will provide you with exactly the comfort and support that you need for restful sleep.
Flooring
The type of flooring that you choose will dramatically add to the overall ambiance of the area. Carpet will be hushed and soft. Throw rugs will give options of comfort and style. Wood flooring will provide a natural, solid appeal to the room. Oriental carpets will give the entire area a look of indulgence and expense. Choose the flooring that best matches the furnishings and the main theme of the room.
Artwork
Art is very personal and should match this room as well as reflect your tastes and preferences. Bold and colorful will add drama to the room, pastels will give calm to the environment, and traditional artwork will be able to be displayed for many years to come. And don't limit this art to just the walls. Include sculptures and other artistic elements to give your room personality and color. Even if the arts are not your thing, display personal mementos such as a clay masterpiece built by your six-year-old and drawings by your daughter in art school. The point is to have artwork that you enjoy, not how much the art costs.
Lighting
Most do not think of lighting when designing a room, but it is an essential factor. Be sure to have dimmer switches installed to give you many lighting options. Install lighting above your artwork so it can be featured. A night light above your bed will help you read. Lighting in a ceiling fan will add extra brightness when desired. Bedside lamps will give off soft, romantic glow.
When all of these elements are blended into one room, you will have the ultimate restful area. Your personality and preferences will be reflected in this private area of your home. It can be your haven away from the chaos and noise of your family, or it can just be a private space where you reflect and daydream before sleeping. Whatever the case, this special area deserves some special attention, so you can enjoy your rest and sleep in well-deserved calm and quiet.
