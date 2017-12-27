- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
5 Steps To Up Your Fashion Game
It is always important to look your best. When the seasons change, this means more than just wearing more or less. Your clothing, hair and makeup will all have to change. If you want a new wardrobe that will make waves and stop people in their tracks, it's important that everything be on point.
Shop Vintage
More than colors, what era your wardrobe is from is important. Shop vintage to make everyone take notice of your style and fall in love with it. Not ready to make such a big leap yet? Try some fun little accessories to make your style pop. You need not look like someone's grandma, but if you do it correctly, everyone will ask where you got a dress or coat.
Style Your Hair Well
It's just as important as your clothing, hair. Use a style you know and love and update it to make it really stand out. This is just as important as your clothing, and whether your hair is short or long, you have so many styles to choose from. Make the most of your hair by adding fun little clips and bands. Often hair is the first thing people notice, so why not make the most of it? After all, you only get one chance to make a good impression, so why not shop for the best and make everyone a little bit envious? A new hairstyle is exactly the way to do this.
What Looks Best
Rather than following the latest trends, choose one or two pieces to incorporate into your look. This is both cost effective and will keep you from looking like the Forever 21 window threw up in your closet. While it may be tempting to follow every trend possible, this is not always good. It is best to strictly adhere to what you feel best in and makes the most of your figure. In this way, you will both look your best and feel great!
Try New Make-up
New make-up is about more than new lipstick or concealer. It is good to try a whole new color scheme for every season. Everyday make-up may be fun, but kind of difficult to change for days when you feel a little flashier. Make-up blogs love to talk about the latest trends, but really go with what makes you feel your best. There is no wrong answer, and with a steady hand you can make the most of your natural beauty!
Make Yourself Gorgeous
It is important, as you are the one wearing clothes, to make your figure entirely flawless. This is not about being model thin or whatnot, but about feeling your best. A proper sleep schedule is just as important as eating well and drinking enough water. There is a reason it is called 'beauty sleep'. It will make your skin look good and make you feel well-rested and gorgeous.
These 5 tips are important for looking your best, but they also have a bearing on feeling. If you do not feel your best, the way you look will not matter at all. Remember, a new hairstyle and make-up routine are good, but getting a good night's sleep is just as important. Looking your best is very important, but as we have stated, so is the way you feel.
