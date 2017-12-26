- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
Great trip ideas if you want an adventure
When desiring to go on a unique vacation filled with adventure, the world is filled with possibilities. Breath-taking landscapes, encounters with wild animals and sports activities in amazing destinations are some of the characteristics individuals think of as being adventurous.
Explore the Great Barrier Reef
The Great Barrier Reef spans more than 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) and consists of more than 3,000 reefs and coral cays. The reef is longer than the Great Wall of China and remains the only living feature that is visible from space. Snorkeling and scuba diving spots abound. The sites range from the calm waters around the islands, which are appropriate for novice snorkelers to deep sites on the outer edge of the reefs that appeal to experienced divers. The amazing attractions found beneath the water's surface include more than 400 species of coral and more than 1,500 species of tropical fish along with dolphins, mollusks and rays.
White-water Rafting in Grand Canyon National Park
The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon and provides the chance for adventurers to take whitewater rafting trips lasting anywhere from a few hours to a couple of weeks. Rain gear, vests and safety instruction is provided by experienced guides. Depending on the type of excursion guests desire, stops along the way may include exploring hidden canyons and visiting seldom seen waterfalls. Meals are provided along with camping gear for overnight stays. However, seeing the spectacular landscape along the way makes any length of journey worthwhile.
Elephant Adventure
The Baan Chang Elephant Park lies approximately 30 minutes north of Chiang Mai, Thailand, and the park is happy to provide transportation from your accommodation location to and from the park. Adventures range from half days to three days in length. The unique sanctuary provides guests with the chance to learn guided Mahout training, which translated means being a caretaker for one of the gentle giants. Visitors greet and feed a pachyderm along with learning the instructions needed for guiding and riding an elephant. Budding caretakers then take their steeds on a ride through the rainforest to see the countryside. Back at the river, visitors give their elephants a well-earned bath. The longer the stay, the more information and experience gained.
Ski Under the Northern Lights
The ski and snowboarding season begins in northern Finland or Lapland in November, which typically gets three feet or more of snowfall on the slopes. However, the best conditions begin in February. The top ski resorts in Lapland include the Levi, Pyha-Luosto, Ruka and Yllas where slopes rise from 1,500 to 2,100 feet above sea level and ski runs span nearly two miles in length. The locations feature everything from beginner runs to black slopes and backcountry trails. The snow lasts until the end of March or sometime in April. In this region of the country, the northern lights are known to appear nearly every other night when the stars are visible between September and March. Guests also have the chance to catch the light display while on a husky tour, ice fishing, enjoying a reindeer ride, snowshoeing or snowmobiling.
African Safaris
Thrill-seekers might consider a Tanzania safari lasting anywhere from four to eight days. The adventurous might opt for a camping excursion. The rustic experience includes staying in canvas tents in various national parks. But, all meals are prepared by chefs and staff members who also assume the responsibility of setting up and breaking down camp. On the other end of the spectrum are luxury safaris, which invite guests to stay in lodges complete with a multitude of amenities. Regardless of accommodation option, three to four-hour safaris enable guests to see the array of wildlife from the plains of the Serengeti to the tropical jungles and rainforests. Capture photographs of numerous animals that include the big cats, elephants, hippos and hyenas along with zebras and colorful waterfowl. Each national park location offers a different landscape and adventure.
