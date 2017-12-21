- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
Alternatives to Surgery
Unless it’s absolutely necessary, surgery shouldn’t always be your top choice for when you have a health problem. Sometimes there’s no reason to undergo a surgery when you can fix the problem through alternative methods. Home remedies should never be underestimated since they can really help you recover from a number of different health problems. Here are some of the most common health problems that you can fix through alternative methods.
Alternatives to Knee Replacement Surgery
In case you’re suffering from chronic knee pain as a result on an injury, overuse, or a degenerative disease, then your doctor will probably tell you that one of the solutions to your problem is to have knee replacement surgery. However, this type of surgery is considered to be an invasive procedure and usually involves a long recovery period, which is why patients go with this option only after other alternatives have been explored.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce knee pain is through weight loss. In most cases, losing even a few kilograms will reduce your knee pain. Another great alternative is acupuncture, the traditional Chinese technique that uses needles to provide you with pain relief. Other alternatives include natural supplements, physical therapy, and injections.
Alternatives to Kidney Stone Surgery
Kidney stones get formed as a result of different minerals and salts getting collected and crystallized in the kidneys. People with kidney stones usually feel pain and discomfort when urinating. Some kidney stones are so small that can be so small that they pass on their own without any kind of treatment. However, other stones can be much bigger and can cause you a lot of pain, which is why many choose surgery as a way to remove them.
However, there are a number of home remedies that you can use in order to avoid having surgery. The most popular alternative is to simply stay hydrated. In order to fight kidney stones, you will need to drink at least 12 glasses of water every day. Other remedies that you should include in your diet include lemon juice, celery juice, apple cider vinegar, pomegranate juice, and basil juice.
Pain Relief without Surgery
You can’t always rely on medication or surgery to help you with your pain relief. Many people fear that they will get addicted to pain medication, which is why they don’t choose this option for pain relief. Similarly, a lot of people think that undergoing surgery is unnecessary if they can reduce the pain they’re experiencing through alternative methods.
Thankfully, modern medicine has been embracing new treatments recently, which means that you can find a number of different ways to experience pain relief. Some of the most popular options available today include topical treatments, acupuncture, assistive devices, and biofeedback. It’s worth noting that you should always see a doctor whenever you start experiencing new pain. In case you’re feeling chest pain, you should immediately seek medical help.
Alternatives to Arthritis Surgeries
Although arthritis is common, many people don’t exactly understand what it is. Often misunderstood for a single disease, arthritis is actually a way to refer to joint disease or joint pain. There have been more than 100 different types of arthritis identified thus far. Even though there are a lot of different types of surgery that you can have in order to help with pain relief, there are also a number of alternatives if you and your doctor agree that surgery is not really necessary.
One of the most common alternatives is to be active, since physical activity is known for strengthening your muscles and improving your flexibility. Another great alternative is weight loss, since it will help lessen the strain on your joints. It’s also recommended that you take the right meds for pain management and to follow a well-balanced diet
