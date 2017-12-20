- Tips for Heating and Cooling a Small Home (10/25/20)
10 Projects to Improve Your Home's Curb Appeal
The curb appeal of your home determines the value of the property and how much it stands out in the neighborhood. Your curb appeal is the first impression that you make to your guests, making it necessary to create an inviting exterior setting. If you want to boost the curb appeal, there are a few essential steps to take that will pay off.
1. Paint the Front Door
You can make the front door the focal point of the setting by painting it with a pop of color that is unique. Consider painting the door yellow, red, or black to create a visually appealing house that is contemporary and modern.
2. Install a Water Feature
Consider installing a water feature that creates a visual oasis in the yard. A water fountain, pond, or small stream can add extra dimension and will incorporate extra interest into the property. Water fountains will attract different birds and butterflies, and a pond can be used for koi fish.
3. Pressure Wash the Property
Remove dirt and grime that has accumulated on hard surfaces of the property by power washing the different areas. You can also pressure wash the vinyl siding on the exterior of the building to brighten up the house and allow it to appear newer. Removing oil stains in the driveway will also make the yard look tidy and clean.
4. Add Color
Incorporate plenty of color into the yard with flowers that are planted. There are many different types of annual plants that are always in bloom, making it easy to have a cheery front yard in each season. Use window boxes, large containers, and the front beds to create a beautiful environment that has many dimensions. Adding dark mulch will also create plenty of contrast with the flowers that are used.
5. Install Shutters on the Windows
Install shutters on the window to add some extra character that looks charming and classic. The shutters can be painted to match the front door or the color of the fence for plenty of balance with the color scheme of your home.
6. Replace Old Hardware
The hardware that is installed in your house can date the home, making it necessary to install new address numbers, a mailbox, and a doorknob. The new hardware will make the building look bright and updated rather than dingy when it needs an upgrade. Consider using brass hardware, which is classic and looks regal when paired with rich color shades that are on the building.
7. Add Lights
Illuminating your property will create an uplifting environment that looks attractive at night as cars pass by. Consider adding lights near the pathway that leads up to the front door to create a welcoming environment. Solar lights are an ideal choice because they use less energy and are inexpensive to purchase. The lights will also be effective in highlighting certain features of the property, which includes a flat pole or decorative elements.
8. Use Symmetry
Perfect symmetry has a high level of impact with your home's curb appeal, making it essential to install a light or lantern on each side of your front door. You can also add two lush urns that hold plants on each side of the door to make a statement that will impress your guests when they arrive.
9. Add an Arbor
An arbor will work as the focal point of your home and will look beautiful when paired with a garden gate or fence. Arbors allow your guests to feel welcome and look gorgeous with vines growing up the feature. Installing a lantern or sconce on each side of the arbor will make the feature appear high-end and modern when transforming the curb appeal of the house.
10. Use Glass Tiles
Create a glass tile kitchen backsplash or one around your outdoor fireplace or on the exterior of your house. You can create a pattern that includes a herringbone design or a diagonal lay to ensure that the tiles complement the architecture and style of the building.
