Top 10 Home Updates That Pay Off
Whenever we choose to upgrade our home, we are effectively paying ourselves back later. When we upgrade, our property’s value increases exponentially, and we can sell our home for a much higher value than it currently is. This is fortunate, as a lot of buyers want homes that have been already upgraded, without having to pay for the upgrade costs themselves. Fortunately, we have a list of 10 home improvements that are guaranteed to pay you back in the future when you decide to sell your home.
Patio Decks
While it may look like a generally large project, patio decks can be considered one of the cheaper options on this list. Not only is it incredibly low maintenance, but having a deck that is made of pressure-treated wood is a fantastic way to increase your property value. If there is any basic project that you wish to begin with, we highly recommend patio decks.
Stylish Front Doors
This is where first impressions are made from potential home buyers. A stylish entry door is a great way to catch a buyer’s eye, whether the ad is online or from someone browsing the neighborhood. Not only is this stylish, but a right door utilizing “green” materials can help reduce costs when it comes to electric bills. A certain win-win for buyer and seller alike.
Converting the Attic into a Room
This one isn’t thought of very often, but is a fantastic way to add some value. Turning the attic into another spare bedroom can greatly boost the price of your home, and allow the new owners to house kids coming home from college, teenagers, or anyone who needs a spare bedroom.
Home Security
Another item that isn’t thought of when it comes to home buying, but a home security system, whether complex or simple, can greatly add value to your home. Potential buyers want to feel safe when they are selecting a neighbor to live in. Just having a burglar alarm can help ease new homebuyers into feeling more secure with their selection. Consider buying this for your home if you are looking to sell.
Kitchen
One of the first things that many people consider when buying a new home is whether the kitchen has been upgraded recently, and if so what upgrades has it received. The kitchen is the center of the family unity, housing get-togethers to every day cooking. This is a must upgrade to be added to your list if you wish to get the most out of your sell.
Bathroom
Just like the kitchen, a bathroom can be make or break to a potential homebuyer. Bathrooms tend to age must faster than other rooms in the house, and need to be tended to if they are to be sold appropriately when the time comes. Consider installing a new sink, toilet, or upgrade the bathtub when selling. This can almost certainly help seal the deal.
Your House’s Exterior
Not only do you want your home to look great from the inside, but stylish on the out. Upgrade your home’s exterior siding, especially if the wood or other materials have received expected wear and tear from mother nature. This is a very big thing item that homeowners look for, especially if they must repair it themselves. Save them the hassle and upgrade to a decorative trim that will catch their eyes from a distance.
Windows
Upgrading your windows can save you some money now, and later. Selecting “eco-friendly” windows can greatly reduce your electric bill. These types of windows help repel heat instead of attracting it, which gives your AC a bit of a break during the daytime when it runs the most.
Flooring
If your kitchen tile has received some natural wear and tear over the years, it might be time to completely uproot it and install a new one. This is especially true if there are stains that not even industrial cleaning can get rid. There are plenty of non-expensive tiles available too, which means you won’t have to break the bank on this one.
Paint
Finally, a brand-new paint job in rooms that have received some damage from the kids or yourselves is a great way to make a room appealing again. Considering finding a color theme that works well with the whole house if you consider this option, and let your creativity flow! The right colors can attract the right buyers, and any bit helps in this housing market!
