Healthcare Advances You Can Benefit From
Almost every sector of the economy is using emerging technologies in some way. Healthcare is one of the industries that have benefited enormously from technological advances.
Thanks to the advances in the medical field, people can now enjoy better living. Below are some healthcare technologies that can help you enjoy a better quality of life:
Data-based Diagnosis and Treatment
IBM researchers have developed a supercomputer, "Watson," which helps doctors make accurate diagnoses. Additionally, the machine recommends treatments. One area of medicine that has immensely benefited from this development is oncology.
The computer follows the processes practitioners use to diagnose and treat diseases. It can accurately observe, interpret, evaluate and make a decision. Oncologists, for example, are using the computer to provide evidence-based treatment options for their patients. If you are a cancer patient, you can benefit from Watson’s precision in both diagnosis and treatment.
Are You Taking Advantage of Telemedicine?
Through telemedicine, you can now connect with your doctor remotely for diagnosis and treatment. This technology allows you to access your physician's services through conferencing. What is more, insurance carriers are beginning to cover the cost of telemedicine.
If you are a busy person with no time to make visits in person, this solution offers you convenience. Additionally, it saves you money as you do not have travel to see a doctor. You can use the solution from the comfort of your home. Moreover, you will avoid the stress of having to spend hours sitting in slow-moving traffic.
If you live in a rural area, telemedicine can help you receive high-quality healthcare from home. You can manage chronic conditions before your medical situation grows to emergency proportions. Plus you do not have to drive for miles for an in-person appointment with a medical professional.
Personalized Medicine
You are unique. There has never been any other person, genetically, who is quite like you. Your smile, your eyes, personality and so on make you who you are. You are also different than others in a medical sense. Your health, your susceptibility to disease, and your response to medicines set you apart from others.
Your body might react negatively to medicines that work perfectly for another person. Fortunately, advances in health care have made possible the idea of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine refers to a treatment process where your doctor matches your body's biology to your medical care. You may want to start seeing a doctor who runs a test or tests to determine your genetic makeup before recommending treatment and drugs. That way, technology can help you avoid treatment procedures and medicines that result in life-threatening side effects.
Immunotherapy Cancer Vaccines
Immunotherapy Cancer Vaccines "train" your immune system to destroy cancer cells without causing harm to healthy cells. Vaccines for the treatment of advanced melanoma and prostate cancer have already received the food and drug administration's approval. Research that combines old vaccines such as tetanus with a newer cancer vaccine to treat a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma is underway. Patients who received the paired vaccine lived for 3–7 years longer than patients who received their injection without the tetanus part. Medical researchers are also looking into the possibility of developing a lung cancer vaccine. If you suffer from prostate cancer or melanoma, a solution is available for you.
Contact Lenses
The development of overnight vision correction has been one of the most exciting advances in the contact lens technology. The technology uses special overnight contact lenses to modify the shape of your eyes during sleep. At a microscopic level, these alterations correct short-sightedness.
The good thing about them is that you do not need to wear them during the day. Additionally, they improve your eyesight. James Edwards, an eye expert from LensesOnline, says “contact lenses can also prevent your eyesight from deteriorating.” Overnight contact lenses enhance your vision by preventing it from becoming worse.
Healthcare has been improving over the years. You can now enjoy new treatment approaches such as personalized treatment. Wearable health technology can help your doctor track your health remotely. Doctors can now diagnose and treat diseases much more effectively. And finally, telemedicine and overnight contact lenses are now a reality. Consult your doctor on how you can take advantage of these and other benefits to improve your life.
