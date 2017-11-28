- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
Five Ways to Dress to Impress At Work
It may not seem like a big deal with how much work you have to get done every day, but how you dress has a subtle yet definite impact on your ability to succeed at work. The perception of your performance by your colleagues and bosses can be impacted by your look, both positively and negatively. And while your number-one concern shouldn’t be looking good and wowing everybody at the office with that new suit or dress, you should at least have a plan in place for your work wardrobe.
Many people think that dressing to impress is all about specific items, and there are certainly some clothes that have a wow factor to them. But the ability to impress your co-workers and higher-ups will be determined by the consistency of your fashion choices at work and your confidence in bringing these choices across. Being able to pull off certain outfits certainly helps, but a solid strategy based on a simple checklist is the best way to approach your work wardrobe.
One item that never goes out of style for any day of the week at work is a finely-crafted, elegantly-designed timepiece, which is where Parmigiani comes into play. Here are some simple tips on how you can impress with your clothing choices for work.
Neatness Is Key
You might not be able to afford an expensive line of suits or dresses, but you can make sure that you have a clean, neat look no matter what you wear. Make sure everything you wear is properly cleaned and pressed, tuck in what needs to be tucked, and also try to ensure that everything you wear fits you correctly.
Keep the Day in Mind
If you have a major meeting with top clients, you should have your A-list outfit lined up for that day. By contrast, if you’re going to be running errands all day, you might consider something a little bit more comfortable. A day spent at your desk might also require a different approach.
Know Your Culture
Much of how you structure your wardrobe will be based on what you see your bosses and executives wearing to work each day. If they favor a more casual approach and other co-workers adopt it, you should feel free to do the same. However, you should be ready for a more business-like wardrobe if that’s the prevailing culture at your workplace.
Beware the Big Moves
It can be tempting to show off an expensive new outfit at work. But if it clashes with your normal ensemble, it could come off as you trying too hard, even if the outfit looks really good. Try for a consistency in your style.
Stay Appropriate
It’s obviously a big no-no to wear something that might show too much skin or is so tight that you leave little to the imagination. That kind of move will make the wrong kind of impression.
These are just some simple tips to follow when thinking about how to dress at work. Trust in your judgment and your sense of style and the rest should fall into place.
