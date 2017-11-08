- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
- Keep Your Garden Edges Neat with These Ideas (9/6/20)
- Do I Need to Pay Taxes If I Do Not Make Revenue As A Sole Proprietor? (9/5/20)
- Basic Differences between Home Warranty and Home Insurance (9/2/20)
- Taking Care Of Your Health After 60 (8/31/20)
Moving To Another Country For Work: To-Dos
Deciding to move and work in a foreign country is a very large but exciting change for you and your family. You may be overwhelmed by all of the things you will have to do in order to accomplish this grand feat. Lucky for you, there are many people who have tread this path before you and are willing to share their experiences, tips, and thoughts in a concise to-do list for your benefit.
1. Have A Job Set Before Moving
While it can be thrilling to just pack up and move to another country to make a life for yourself, such an idea executed haphazardly can lead to some very disappointing and dangerous situations. Make sure you have a job waiting for you once you get there. Your potential employer will need to send you an official letter as proof of an invitation to work in that country.
In most foreign countries, you are required to have a job invitation from a reputable employer operating in that country before you can apply for a work permit. Different countries will have different regulations regarding the acquisition of a work permit. Be sure to thoroughly examine the government website for the country to which you are moving to ensure you're following proper regulatory protocol.
2. Get Your Papers Together
Moving to another country for work is going to require a lot of paperwork on your part. Start by going to the country's immigration website to look at the documents, applications, and examinations they will require from you before you begin making permanent plans to move. The government's approval of your application(s) could take several weeks and there will probably be an application fee.
3. Get A Medical Examination
Most countries will require you to receive a full medical physical and attach the results to your work permit application. This is to ensure that you've been fully vaccinated and that you are healthy enough to live long-term in their country. Inviting a foreign person into their country that has serious medical conditions has the potential to tax heavily on their healthcare system. This is also a reason why foreign countries may require you to purchase traveler's medical insurance.
Additionally, you should also consult with the Centers For Disease Control website to find out if there any special vaccinations you should receive that are pertinent to the area in which you are going to live. There could be an isolated medical emergency occurring in your destination country for which you'll want to be prepared. Be sure to have your doctor fill out an International Certificate of Vaccination as proof of your vaccinations.
4. Enroll In A Traveler's Program
A traveler's program is a program offered by your country's government that allows you to register your travels and your move with your country's embassy or consulate. This is usually a free service that can benefit you greatly in your travels. These traveler's programs will give you updates on the current safety conditions of the country to which you are moving. Being kept informed of any changes to the status of a country that could affect your safety is infinitely valuable. Enrolling in such a program also allows your country's embassy or consulate to get in touch with you should there be an emergency.
5. Bring Proper Clothing
Weather can differ greatly in other areas of the world. Before jetting off to your new life, be sure to do some research on the country to which you are heading. You should focus on two types of clothing requirements: the climate of the region and the socially acceptable style of clothing for your gender. A simple internet search should help you better understand the climate of the region, but learning about the socially acceptable style might take more than just internet searching. Try to find someone who's been to that region or a blog written by a person who's lived there. This could help shine some light onto how people are expected to dress in the country.
6. Save Some Money
This is where planning ahead works in your favor. If you know that you'll be moving to another country in the future, begin saving some money for your move. Your savings will help you to pay for any unexpected expenses that you may encounter while setting up your new life. Also, a financial safety net will help you eat and pay bills while you're waiting for your first paycheck from your new job.
7. Hire A Moving Company
Moving your possessions will be one of the most difficult aspects of working abroad. This is especially true if you're moving overseas. The best way to handle the shipping of your possessions to your new home is to use an international moving and shipping company. Using a moving company will eliminate a lot of stress and planning on your part, leaving you more time and energy to spare for other aspects of your move.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.