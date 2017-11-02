- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Top 10 Moving Tricks for a Fast, Painless Move
Are you moving to a new location? Whether you are relocating locally or across states, the process can be challenging. You ought to ensure all your belongings are safe and you spend as little time as possible. The following are top tricks to help you move hassle-free.
Plan Early
It is crucial to avoid the last minute rush by starting your moving plans as soon as you decide to move. If you require the services on a moving company, research a few companies and settle on a suitable one. If you need to store your items prior to moving you can rent storage units as you plan to relocate.
Get the Paperwork in Advance
This applies especially when you are moving abroad. You ought to ensure your family’s passports are current and you have all the documents needed for you to settle down in the new state. Make arrangements for flights and ensure your vaccinations including your pets’ are all up to date.
Eliminate the Clutter
As hard as it can be, getting rid of things you no longer use can help you save on space when you move. Equally, that can substantially reduce the moving charges. As you pack, set aside what you feel you may not need, sell or donate to charity.
Start Packing Early
When planning for a move, you may not realize how much time it would take you to put things together. Start packing the items you don't intend to use until you move. This could be appliances, clothes, utensils or books. If you involve a moving company, discuss the appropriate time to pack and load such items. Usually, the company can handle the entire moving process in a day.
Create a To-Do List
When moving, you may have plenty of things to do. That might leave you forgetting important tasks that would affect your move. On that note, it’s essential to have a list of what you intend to do each day. Whether it’s packing or hiring movers, each activity is equally important. Tick or mark each task you complete to help you organize the remaining errands.
Pick an Appropriate Moving Day
The least you would want to experience is to have insufficient time for your move. Therefore, you should set a date that you will have everything and everyone ready for the move. Additionally, discuss with your moving company the appropriate time to pack, transport and settle down.
Ensure Your Boxes are Labeled
Whether you are using movers or relocating by yourself, it is important to label your boxes. It will help you place items where they belong and allow you to unpack and store in a short time. Labeling also helps to differentiate cases with fragile items such as glass vases or utensils.
Take Care of Fragile Items
A box may not be enough to protect your valuable items. As you move, the pieces can encounter dents and scratches. A preventive measure would be to wrap your valuables using bubble wrap or blankets to protect the surfaces. Additionally, ensure you seal the packing the boxes to secure the items.
Pack a Personal Bag
When moving across states, it may take you more than a day to settle in your new home. Since you may not manage to unpack everything before you sleep, you’ll need a bag with a few personal items. Such things include toiletries and a set of changing clothes.
Clear With Relevant Parties in Your Locality
It can be frustrating when you have to travel back to your old house to handle unattended issues. Ensure you clear all the bills and hand over the house documents if applicable. Change your post office address and notify your doctor, bank, and insurance company if needed.
The above tricks can help you hack the moving process in no time. However, you have to start planning your move early enough to allow time for changes that may arise. Additionally, take time to pack and clear the house to ensure everything is in the right place. Lastly, notify relevant parties about your move to avoid issues arising from the same.
