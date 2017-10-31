- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Practical Ways Seniors Can Cut Expenses
Sadly, many Americans are struggling financially. What is worse is that many of these people are seniors who do not have much income coming in. Some of these seniors are forced to deal with the high cost of medical care. Sometimes this can make it hard to buy enough food to get through the week. In short, many seniors are realizing that retirement can be hard, which is probably why some are looking for practical ways to cut costs, such as the following.
Zoom in on the Necessities
Accepting that retirement is not easy is your first step towards finding a solution, and one of the most practical ways to save is to stick to the bare necessities of life. Sure, it is nice to come home and watch cable television, but cable is not necessary, meaning it is something you can let go of. This is just one thing, but there are probably other things you can get rid of, so make a list of what is essential to your life and what is not.
Reduce Medical Expenses
It may seem irrational to put a price on health, but this is a cost everyone has to accept for now. Medicare only provides about 80% coverage of your health care costs.Health care costs can get so high that it could cripple you financially. You want to find a way to supplement that, which makes a good insurance agency that specializes in Medicare products vital. These agencies can help you find the best Medicare insurance at the lowest price. Be sure to continue to check every year to see if your plan is still the best.
Buy What you can Afford
It might be tempting to purchase things on loan or on credit cards, but this can end up hurting you in the long run. What you can do is purchase everything with cash or a debit card only. In other words, only spend what you have and nothing else. Interest is not a good idea since you are essentially giving your money away for free. It is okay to have a credit card for emergencies, but that is really the only reason you might need one.
Bulk Up
You are probably using coupons for groceries, but there is more that you can do, like buying things online or in bulk. You can shop with a neighbor or a friend so that you can purchase larger portions of food. Then, all you have to do is split up the goods. This is a good way to afford those large containers or bags that will end up lasting a lot longer. This normally works with canned goods, dried foods, flour, beans, and other similar products.
Free Yourself
It might not be common knowledge, but there are more free things out there than you may imagine. You can take advantage of that. For example, you can stop using streaming services, and simply rent books or movies from the library. You can still enjoy great forms of entertainment without paying a single dime. There are many other good examples out there, so make sure you start hunting for freebies because they can save you cash.
Rethink Communication
It is easy to believe that the phone line is absolutely necessary when it is not the case anymore. You can cut the phone line, and just use a cellphone, which is relatively cheaper at times. Those who want to save even more might want to use a VoIP service, which allows you to make and receive calls over the internet. VoIP service is a lot cheaper and something you should consider.
Make it Yourself
You know that it is cheaper to make your own food, so apply that idea to everything else. Try to learn how to grow your own herbs and some of your food as much as possible. There are several varieties of herbs and foods that can be grown in small spaces, like apartments, so do not be afraid of it. You can also learn to preserve your foods through canning or natural fermentation. There is a lot that you can do on your own with just a little willpower and some knowledge.
These are just some of the ways seniors can cut back on some expenses and finally be able to breathe financially. Of course, these are just some suggestions, but there are other things that you can do, so continue to keep your eyes open. It might not be a bad idea to talk to friends or other fellow seniors to see if there are additional practical ways to cut costs.
