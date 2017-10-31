- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
Surviving the Workday When You're Completely Exhausted
You're exhausted but you've got to go to work. Right now, getting through the workday probably seems impossible. However, there are several easy-to-follow tips that you can apply before, or even during, your workday to help you fight off sleep and feel more energized and ready to face the day.
Drink Plenty of Water
Being hydrated helps you feel more alert and awake so drink some water and skip the caffeine, which can lead to more dehydration. Plus, with all the water you’re drinking, you’re bound to have to go to the bathroom a lot, which will help prevent you from falling asleep at your desk.
Get Some Sun
Sunlight increases your levels of vitamins B and D. It can also help improve your mood if you’re feeling a bit down or sluggish. Best of all, your immune system gets a boost reducing your risk of contracting a cold or flu virus. If you’re too busy to get away from your desk for any length of time, try sitting near a window with natural light. Even just seeing sunlight can help you stay awake and feel less sluggish.
Exercise
Exercising first thing in the morning is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get your energy levels back up. In addition, you’ll also get a big adrenaline boost and a shot of endorphins. These hormones improve circulation and increase happiness. Likewise, regular exercise helps you sleep better at night. Your metabolism will also speed up after exercising so you’re less likely to overindulge during lunchtime, which can make you feel sleepier.
Avoid Carbs
Junk food and similar simple carbohydrates are a no-no if you're already tired. The more you eat, the more likely you are to crash and feel even more tired than you did at the beginning of the day. Lighter foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish are good, healthy alternatives that won’t slow you down.
Take a Cold Shower
Sure it may not be the most inviting way to start the day, but taking a cold shower can definitely help you wake up in the morning, as well as, improve circulation throughout your body. If this seems a bit extreme or you prefer to take your showers at night, try splashing a bit of cold water onto your face during your bathroom breaks. You’ll feel more energized and invigorated and ready to face the day.
Break from routine
Chances are, you probably have a similar work routine from day to day. Following this routine when you’re already feeling drained and sleepy won’t help you stay awake. Instead, try mixing things up as much as possible. Take some time to socialize with your coworkers, enjoy an energizing snack or stop for a stretch at your desk. If you’ve got the time, try reading a few inspirational quotes to help you get back on track or get a much-needed second wind.
Chew Some Gum
Cheap and easy to use, no matter where you are, chewing gum is a simple, yet effective way to help you snap out of your fog. However, not all kinds of gum are equal. Mint flavored gum is best because it has a naturally strong flavor that necessitates wakefulness. If the flavor of your gum subsides and you still don’t feel fully awake, go ahead and chew another piece and don't be afraid to repeat as necessary.
Stand, Don't Sit
More offices are starting to offer standing desks as the benefits of standing are numerous. In addition, to getting exercise and reducing harmful lactic acid in the body, standing also promotes alertness, productivity and even increased collaboration and even workplace camaraderie because you’re more likely to interact with your coworkers if you can see them. Standing can also help reduce back pain.
Approaching the workday can seem like an insurmountable challenge when you're already feeling tired. Fortunately, with the right tools, you can not only overcome your lack of motivation but discover a helpful new routine that makes each and every workday that much better.
