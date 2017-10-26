- How to Get a Local Internship as an International Student (12/4/20)
12 Simple Ways To Improve Your Health Today
Choosing to live a healthier and happier life is a big decision. However, it doesn’t mean you have to completely revamp your life. Sometimes it is the simple steps and a few changes that make the difference. Learn to improve your health with the tips discussed below.
1 Exercise Regularly
Embrace a regular exercise routine. Regular exercise boosts the body’s immunity and reduces the risk of developing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, colon cancer, hypertension and heart disease. Exercise also increases the level of oxytocin, testosterone and human growth hormones. These hormones help improve moods, muscle strength and growth.
2 Get Rid of Plastic Bottles and Containers
Plastics are known for their ability to interact with hormone receptors, making a person more susceptible to hormone-related cancers or precocious puberty. Get rid of plastic plates, cups and containers from your kitchen and replace them with ceramics. And if you must use plastics, then go for those that have recycle numbers one, two, four and five.
3 Drink Water Regularly
You need to stay hydrated throughout the day. Water is essential for almost any function the body performs. You can easily get rid of constant headaches, pains and other symptoms if you drink more water. Take at least one and a half liters at equal intervals throughout the day.
4 Take a Walk
Take a brisk walk in nature at least once a day. This could in the morning or in the evening after work. Trees and plants will furnish you with fresher and more oxygenated air than you would get if you stay indoors. Fresh and oxygenated air will help the body fight bacteria and viruses and improve breathing.
5 Hug Someone
Approach someone you love and hug him or her passionately. When you hug someone, your body releases oxytocin, a feel-good hormone. This hormone lowers the level of depression, stress and sadness.
6 Drink Alkaline Water Every Morning
Wake up and say good morning with a glass of alkaline water. It is ultra-hydrating and helps balance the pH of the body. The water also slows down the aging process, cleanses the colon, rejuvenates the skin and lubricates the muscles and joints. You can find alkaline water in the nearest grocery store. You can also use an alkaline drinking water machine to make an ionized alkaline water at the comfort of your house.
7 Drink Chocolate
Chocolate is known to boost cognitive function. It dilates the blood vessels, allowing more oxygen to reach the important areas of the brain. It also boosts happiness and increases the level of contentment. We recommend unsweetened dark chocolate squares, since they contain fewer calories.
8 Go for a Massage
Treat yourself to a massage once in awhile. Massages relax tense muscles and improves blood flow to important parts of the body such as brain, kidneys and digestive tract. You can easily reduce pains and headaches you experience in the neck and shoulders with 10 to 15 minutes of a massage. However, massages are not for everybody. If it feels very uncomfortable or painful, then avoid it.
9 Eat Fruits
Eat two to three servings of fruit at least once a day. Go for grapes, blueberries and cherries. Such fruits contain disease-fighting nutrients that protect against brain diseases and prevent allergies and breathing problems.
10 Meditate
Take a break from your busy schedule and meditate. Meditating helps clear your thoughts, reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep. If you cannot meditate, then deep breathe for at least five minutes. Do this as often as you can for optimum results.
11 Avoid Aluminum and Teflon
Avoid cooking items made using aluminum and teflon. Aluminum can leach into food during cooking, causing neurodegenerative diseases. Teflon is made from toxic chemicals that contain fluoride. Replace your aluminum and teflon cookware with cast iron, stainless steel or pyrex.
12 Add Plants
Plants, especially those with broad leafs, are natural air purifiers. Choose plants that have the best air filtering qualities, such as Boston fern, weeping fig, rubber plant or peace lily. You can also include aloe plant to help you deal with minor health issues. Aloe soothes cuts and skin burns while at the same time monitoring the air quality in your home. Other possible choices include English ivy, bamboo palm and snake plant.
