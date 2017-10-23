- 5 Fun Activities to Do When Stuck Inside (12/1/20)
- How to Win Customer Loyalty with These 5 Phone Tips (11/27/20)
- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
- A Complete Guide to Anonymous Proxies (11/7/20)
- Steps to Take After Recovering From a Business Loss (11/6/20)
- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
9 Tips for Staying Safe on the Roads
Staying safe on the road is one of the most important things a person can do. We all know that diverting our attention for even a split second can have disastrous consequences. Below, we will review tips for staying safe while on the road.
Tip #1 - Put The Cell Phone Away
We have all heard this one before. Keep the cell phone off while you are driving to avoid the temptation of using it. No message is worth putting yourself in an unsafe situation. If you absolutely need to make or take a call or send or reply to a message, pull over to safer conditions.
Tip #2 - Obey The Laws Of The Road
Be mindful of road signs and speed limits, and obey them at all times. Don't go a little faster just because traffic is light. Get in the habit of strictly adhering to every law all the time with no exceptions.
Tip #3 - Don't Travel In Hazardous Road Conditions
In times of treacherous road conditions, restrict travel as much as possible. When bad weather conditions are coming, plan ahead to have all of the supplies you need, and be where you need to be, so you can stay off the road during unsafe conditions. Also be aware of roads that are deemed unsafe, such as stretches of highway with excessive potholes and cracks, as they can increase the chances of a severe accident.
Tip #4 - Get Enough Sleep
Be well rested when you are driving for long distances. If you are headed out for a trip that is going to take more than an hour or so, plan on getting adequate sleep the night before. Plan rest stops every few hours or so. Driving when you are tired can cause you to doze off behind the wheel, or miss important signals, such as a red light or a stop sign.
Tip #5 - Know Where You Are Going
If you are constantly taking your eyes off the road to check for addresses, or read written directions, you will end up distracted and possibly in unsafe driving conditions. Look at a map ahead of time or use your GPS whenever you are going somewhere unfamiliar. Review all directions in advance. Remember, if you feel that you are lost, the best thing to do is to safely pull over and get your bearings. Don't try to look at your phone or a piece of paper for directions while you are driving.
Tip #6 - Avoid Alcohol
This is a tip we are all well aware of, yet it is a rule many people choose to break. If you are drinking any alcohol at all, arrange for alternate transportation. Call a cab, designate a driver, or ask someone to come and pick you up.
Tip #7 - Make Sure You Know All Aspects Of The Car
Knowing the car is a tip that holds true if you are driving a rental or a borrowed car. You need to know where all of the safety features, such as headlights and windshield wipers are located so that you don't distract yourself looking for them when needed.
Tip #8 - Know What Is Going On All Around You
Be a defensive driver by knowing the conditions in front, in the back, and on both sides of you at all times. This allows you to be prepared for any situation that may arise. Make sure to look in your mirrors regularly and always know where every car is in relation to yours.
Tip # 9 - Make Sure All Your Fluids Are Topped Off
Get in the habit of checking all fluid levels at least once per week. Make sure there are no leaks. Always keep extra fluids on hand so you can top off your levels whenever needed. This helps prevent your car from breaking down on the road and creating a possibly unsafe situation for you.
Conclusion
Always do your part to keep the road as safe as possible. If you have any questions or find yourself in an auto accident, make sure you contact a trusted attorney for further guidance.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.