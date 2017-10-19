- Modern trends on the insurance market (4/23/19)
5 Ways To Jump Start Your Fitness
1. Set realistic goals
How do you go about your exercises? Do you maintain a regular fitness routine and realistic goal? In most cases, lack of results is cited as the leading cause of demotivation on your fitness journey.
In such a case, you need to identify the best work out exercises for you as well as realistic fitness goals. For instance, if you seek to slim a bloated tummy, stick to exercises that burn abdominal fats faster. Most importantly, learn to appreciate your little accomplishments and also encourage yourself for efforts made.
If you had set to lose two pounds in a particular month but ended up losing half a pound, learn to take heart and push harder with the routine with the belief you will do better the next month. Your fitness goals can also be complemented by dietary plans such as this 3 day diet plan that emphasizes on weight loss through lower calorie intake.
2. Take on habits you enjoy
The secret to success in each of your undertakings is heavily dependent on how much you appreciate doing what you do, and working out is no different. To beat laziness, boredom, and demotivation, only engage in fitness routines that you enjoy. What if they don’t necessarily add value to your fitness goals? Then find a way of incorporating them into your already working methods. Just like rejuvenation breaks, adding these exercises to your mandatory routine helps spice up the practice and ensure you remain motivated to push even harder.
3. Put money on it
To what lengths can the threat of seeing your hard earned cash wash away push you? If you can’t stand to see your investments fail, you should then consider investing in your fitness journey. Enrol for a fitness class in your neighborhood or hire a fitness professional. You can also subscribe to online tutorage or purchase fitness tutorials.
A recent study also shows that when presented with a choice of either working out or pay for a service like health insurance, most individuals prefer upping their exercising routines. You can also challenge yourself by adding a certain percentage of your health insurance should you fail to attain set fitness goals. There are also fitness websites available ready to hold your own cash in escrow with the promise of only returning it when you hit your health and fitness goal.
4. Find the right training companion
Have you ever considered finding a training buddy? Researchers believe that finding a training companion that is better than you goes a long way into motivating you to stretch your perceived exercises limits. This study expressly emphasizes finding the right buddy considering the fact that if you are better than them, they will pull you down and should they be way better than you, they will kill your morale. An ideal training buddy should be 40 percent better skilled than you on average.
5. Revaluate often
Both your physical and psychological compositions are unique, and you will with time realize that whatever works with others doesn’t necessarily have to work for you too. Similarly, what motivated you yesterday may not be equally motivating today. It is, therefore, upon you to continually evaluate your motivation and exercise routine. In every instance, ditch what doesn’t work and stick to methods with proven results while always keeping an eye for more motivating and results-oriented exercise routines.
Bottom line
Laziness and boredom form the two leading causes of stagnation along the journey to fitness and ultimate abandonment. Jumpstarting fitness routine and sticking to it thereby calls for the evaluation and abandonment of factors that attract boredom. You also need to come up with exercise strategies that keep these two elements at bay, even if it involves paying for some. Afterall, you aren’t just looking after toning a few muscles but improving your overall quality of life.
