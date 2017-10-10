- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
9 Tips To Stay Healthy While Traveling
Traveling is an amazing experience for most of us. However, it can sometimes be stressful and harmful to our health, especially if it is a repeated process. Here a few tips that will help you stay healthy and happy while traveling.
Sleep
While you may be excited to view the skyline and the beautiful scenery on the way, you need to have enough sleep. This is important because your body needs some rest while you are physically moving, crossing time zones, walking all day and carrying luggage every now and then. If you are traveling for a long period on a plane, train or bus, you can use a sleep mask to block out light so that you can sleep well. You can also bring your own sleep aids to make yourself more comfortable.
Stay Hydrated
You need to keep yourself loaded with a lot of water when traveling. Walking in the open with the sun up high in the sky or carrying luggage can make you lose a lot of water. Make sure you consume at least eight ounces of water after every one hour. In addition, drink one or two cups of water before you go to sleep and when you wake in the morning.
Stay Sober
Travelling makes it very difficult to stay sober. You are far away from your support network, out of your normal routine and likely surrounded by people who drink. Such situations can be tempting and may make you to revert to your old drinking habits. In order to stay sober, you need to understand your strongest triggers and develop new ways to react whenever you encounter them. Contact your support network often and take care of the fundamentals of rest, physical activity and food.
Workout Regularly
Just because you are traveling doesn’t mean you have to abolish your workout routine. Most hotels have some kind of workout rooms you might find useful. Workout the first thing in the morning and later in the evening just before dinner. Doing regular workouts will help you fight constant fatigue, mood swings and sickness associated with traveling.
Eat Fruits at Breakfast
Travelling is not an excuse to forego your daily veggies and fruits. Keep your breakfast as healthy as possible with fruits and finish your lunch or dinner with a green salad. Your body still requires essential nutrients to take you through the day and fight diseases.
Explore Your Travel Destination by Foot
Exploring the new place by foot is more fun and refreshing than staying in a cab the whole day. It is also good for your health since you are burning calories while walking. You can walk one to two miles every day to explore the scenic landscapes in your destination and get some daily exercise.
Avoid Junk Food
Junk foods have a lot of calories and may cause a myriad of digestive problems when traveling. Not to mention, they can lead to long-term health issues, such as diabetes, obesity and depression. Avoid packaged foods and eat salad at least once a day. Do some research on your destination upfront so that you can know which hotel you are going to eat from. Knowing where you are going to eat beforehand can help you find healthy and plant-based foods.
Prepare Your Own Meals
If possible, prepare your own meals. This is important if you are going on a long trip or want to observe your normal diet. Go out and shop for the ingredients you need from a grocery store and take your time to prepare a healthy meal. Be sure to ask the hotel management if they allow people to cook their own meals. Let them give you the utensils, plates and other essential items you may need for cooking.
Protect Your Skin
You need to protect your skin from harmful UV rays by wearing a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 15. Apply the sunscreen after every two hours for maximum protection. If your destination has a lot of mosquitoes and insects, carry with you an insecticide or a repellent to prevent bites. Also, minimize the amount of time you spend in the sun to prevent skin burns.
