How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud and Identity Theft
Online fraud and identity theft is a common thing in all cycles of the world. There is no specific time to improve your skills in ensuring that you don’t fall into these pitfalls. They can happen anytime and are designed to trick you so that you give out your sensitive information. Below are useful guidelines that will keep you safe from online fraud and identity theft.
Watch out Suspicious Attachments and Electronic mails
You need to have regular checks on attachments as some of them could be from unreliable sources. However, even after getting a trusted source attachment, you must be keen and check the attachment before you download or open it. Also, be slow to act when you get emails from your suppliers, banks, and other service providers. If they request you to log in your account, you better avoid it and click on their business website.
Use Modern and Updated Anti-Malware Software
Although viruses may not make a headline on your computer or any other electronics that you are using, you can never ignore the importance of installing anti-malware software on your device. Nevertheless, you must check out on the most updated software or update the installed one. The expired software is useless as they cannot detect any virus. Moreover, Microsoft Security Essentials for Windows is free and can be downloaded and detect viruses on your computer.
Make use of Strong and Secure Passwords
You need to set up a different password on various sites to ensure your security. For instance, you may use letters, caps, special characters and numbers to make a strong password. Avoid using the pet names and dictionary words; most people use them. Besides, it is easy to experience identity theft if you keep using the same password for different Internet sites. Services like KeePass and LastPass will help you in keeping and managing multiple passwords for every online site or service. Alex Hamilton recommends the use of fraud products for prevention in order to mitigate any type of fraud and simply integrate the products into your systems.
Be Skeptical, Informed and Careful
Hackers are tricky and will find all means possible to cause fraud. As such, you have to be careful with your relevant documents and avoid giving information to someone whom you suspect to be doing something that is not right. Keep them aside till you confirm why they need certain details and if they are trustworthy.
Know how to identify all Attempts of Spear Phishing and Phishing
Phishing attacks involve luring and promising of clients to provide vital information to the hackers before they notice there is a trick. However, in spear phishing, attackers will try to get any additional information from people who could be experiencing risks of data breach and hacking. To avoid all these dangers, only give the least possible information when needed by companies that give you forms for filling. Except when you understand the purpose of any needed information by an organization, then you cannot fill the form freely, but most reputable firms will give your reasonable explanations.
While the above pointers are close steps to protecting yourself from hacking and scams, you may also go through the guidelines provided by The Federal Trade Commission on protection from identity theft. However, if you happen to undergo challenges of online fraud and identity theft, the site has significant steps for reporting such issues and getting solutions.
