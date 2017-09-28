- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
To-Do list If You're Moving for Work
A good number of the people who move annually, about 20% in 2016, do so for their jobs. A job relocation is an exciting experience, especially if it comes with a promotion. It’s an opportunity to encounter new things and meet new people. Moving for your job also means finding a new place to live. If you have a family, it means disrupting their lives, and if there is a spouse, you have to consider his/her job. The logistics involved in job-related moves can make the process a nightmare. Will you rent or buy a house? Will your job require a long commute? What about the standards of living? All these aspects will factor into your move. Putting together a to-do list will help you prepare adequately and minimize stress during the move.
Learn the Cost of Living
Before you begin packing your bags, find out what the standard of living is like in the new town. The cost of living can tell you if the move will be worth it in the long run. Imagine relocating to a city where the cost of living is 25% higher than what you are used to, and the promised job benefits don’t cover those extra expenses. Understanding the costs that come with relocating to another region will help you to negotiate a pay increase objectively. Consider all the local market factors that may impact your salary and benefits particularly when moving to another country.
Ask about Relocation Benefits
How is your company compensating for the inconvenience of uprooting your life to work somewhere else? Relocation carries numerous expenses, which can affect your finances severely if you are not careful. However, employers offer various relocation benefits like buying out your home, paying the movers, or the closing costs on your new residence. An employee should find out in advance about the compensation package an organization is providing so you can budget accordingly. Some companies partner with enterprises in different sectors like real estate, finances, and transportation to help with employee relocation. Ask about these.
Hire A Real Estate Agent
If you already own a home at the time of the move, it will have to be put on the market. With everything else that needs your attention, you can’t afford to deal with property listings. An agent is a reasonable investment to help you take care of these details. Make certain that you pick a reputable realtor who will give you a good estimate of your home and market it well to buyers. Even though you may not be able to get involved in every step of the process, take part in the things that matter like the inspection and pricing. You want to be sure the property won’t stay too long on the market.
Unless the company is handling your living arrangements, you have to hire an agent in your new hometown as well. Whether moving to another state or country, you need a professional who knows how the property market works in that region. Should you rent or buy? Where can you find the best school districts? Which neighborhoods are close to your workplace? A realtor will assist with all these questions. You can get the agent listing your home to help you find a reliable realtor to work with where you are going.
Remember your Personal Relationships
The excitement of moving for your job should not make you forget about family and friends, especially when relocating long distance. Ensure that the people that matter know when you are moving and where. Arranging a farewell party is one idea to help you say goodbye properly to your relatives. You can exchange going away gifts to remember each other by. If some family or friends want to visit, discuss how that can be arranged. Will you be chatting through video calls? Will you return for the holidays? Iron out these details, so your loved ones don’t feel like they are being left for good.
Relocating for your job can be exhilarating when you think about the adventure that awaits this new phase of your life. However, it doesn’t lack its share of hassles especially when moving a long distance. Preparation is critical when relocating whether to a new state or country. List the essential activities to take care of before the day of the move like what to pack, mortgage services in your new hometown, and selling your home among other things.
