Tips for Selecting The Right Lawyer
Are you dealing with a legal situation? A lawyer is a good investment regardless of the type of case it is. Whether it’s drafting a will or suing for personal injury, you need a professional who understands the legal processes involved in resolving the situation. A reputable attorney is the difference between getting that compensation after an accident or ending up with nothing.
Even though a good lawyer is not an absolute guarantee of a win, you improve your chances of getting desirable outcomes. The thousands of attorneys out there all claiming to offer excellent representation, however, can make it hard to decide which one to get for your case. With the right information, you can avoid common mistakes committed when selecting an attorney.
Experience
An attorney who has handled similar cases to yours is a valuable asset. As much as fresh graduates may have the passion and vigor, you want assurances of quality legal representation. If charges of a criminal offense are involved, you want an attorney who has been to court before and had some success with defending your type of case. An experienced attorney has a history to back up his/her reputation. By simply looking at the kind of work a lawyer has accomplished in the past, you can tell if he/she is a good pick for your case.
Qualification and Licensing
Check the educational qualifications of the attorney you intend to hire. A law degree and admission to the state bar are some of the criteria to consider. Internet resources make it easy to verify if the qualifications of a lawyer are genuine or bogus. A lawyer should have certification to practice in a certain region. With the influx of online legal services, most people forget to check if a law firm has proper licensing. Attorneys who are members of professional boards are preferable because they have to adhere to a specific code of conduct.
Consider the Firm
The size of the law firm where you are considering hiring your attorney matters a great deal, even though most people don’t think about it. A law firm must be in a position to provide the necessary means including paralegals and associate lawyers.
Some cases require a lot of resources. For example, in a medical malpractice suit or accident claim, the lawyer will need to conduct investigations, work with experts and analyze a lot of data. Small law firms have their upsides as well such as personalized services for clients seeing as lawyers don’t have many cases to take care of. Law firms also vary depending on practice areas. Take the time to decide which type of firm best suits your interests.
Interview More than One Attorney
Don’t fall into the temptation of hiring the first lawyer who seems like a good fit. Look around and narrow down your choices to three. You can find potential candidates by asking for recommendations from other lawyers or experts in the field. For instance, your family lawyer can recommend a good personal injury attorney. Online resources are also effective when searching for local law firms.
Make comparisons based on the cost of services, experience, and reputation. Get free consultations from all of them to see how each one handles clients. Who do you feel comfortable working with? A lawyer may offer the best rates, have decades of experience, and resources but if you can’t work well together, it’s all pointless. The initial interview can tell you a lot about the professional you are dealing with.
Dedication and Responsiveness
Besides the professional reputation, expertise, and experience, you have to consider the qualities of a good lawyer. How responsive is an attorney to customers? Clients should be able to approach a lawyer without feeling pressured or afraid. If concerns arise in the course of the case, can you confidently contact your lawyer? You can tell how responsive an attorney is during the first consultation when you have hundreds of questions.
The passion and dedication that your lawyer shows is something else to consider. As Attorney Robert Hamparyan puts it, “Clients are entitled to have personal care and attention through the whole process.” Ensure that your attorney is detail-oriented and willing to keep in touch with every step.
The lawyer you select can make or break your case so be patient about finding the right one and have clear goals before you begin your search.
