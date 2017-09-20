- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
How to Find Work Overseas
Living and working abroad can be a great experience, but it also presents a few challenges. There are a lot of different reasons people decide to move abroad. Maybe you've found a country you love and want to stay there. So what next? That depends a lot on your education, work experience, and the country itself.
First you'll have to define what you want your time abroad to look like. Are you going to be staying in one country for a few years or will you bounce around every couple of months to see new things? Do you want to work online for a company in your home country or are you going to look for jobs when you get there? You may not have all the answers up front but it's good to have some of these answers before you go.
Learn the laws in your new home
Some countries legally allow you to work for a limited time. Other countries may have specific visas that allow individuals with certain specialties to stay and work in the country. Some countries, Vietnam for example, does have visa requirements for people from the US entering the country, but the process is fairly simple. US citizens can even fill out the paperwork online and then pick up the visa upon arrival at the airport. There are services that can help you through the process and make sure you have everything taken care of before you arrive. Foreign citizens are even allowed to work in Vietnam for less than three months without a work permit, but not all countries have these kinds of rules.
The laws regarding working in foreign countries can be complicated and you'll have to do some research before you buy a ticket and prepare to settle in. Luckily the internet age has changed the way we search for material and a quick Google search can help you find the information you need.
Job boards
There are a lot of resources online to find jobs abroad. The US department of state even keeps a list of international job boards on their website. Sites such as LinkedIn have gone global as well, and you can browse jobs all over the world from the comfort of your laptop.
Many countries have their own specific job boards as well. You can start browsing before you go to see if your skills align with common job openings.
Teaching English
What skills do you have that will contribute to the country you are trying to go to? If you're reading this then the odds are that you speak English, and that is the language most commonly used in international business transactions. This means there is a large market for English teachers throughout the world, and being a native speaker will give you some advantage. You can obtain a basic certificate to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL) either online or through a number of training sites around the world. Some will even help with job placement after you complete their course.
Work online
There are a lot of online options these days that allow you to work for companies in your home country while living abroad. This can be a kind of gray area in the immigration process. Many countries allow US citizens to enter for up to three months without any kind of special visa or permission. When you work online for a company from your home country, you aren't technically breaking the laws of the country you're visiting. This can work if you're interested in doing freelance work and being a digital nomad.
Where there is a will, there is a way. If living and working abroad is your dream then you just have to do it. You can start by learning more about your destination through the US Department of State to see if there are special visas or vaccinations you may need for your future home. People emigrate all the time. It's just a matter of finding the right path for you. Now do your research and get moving. Good luck!
