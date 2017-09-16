- Tips for Heating and Cooling a Small Home (10/25/20)
7 Ways to Increase the Comfort of Your Home
Your home is your sanctuary. It is important that you make your home a place to relax and enjoy yourself. If you are living in an outdated home, there are many great ways that you can bring your home up to speed. Upgrading your home can be a fun and exciting process for your whole family. Here are seven great ways in which you can upgrade your home.
Upgrade your kitchenware
Kitchens are the most frequented room in the American household and yet some of the most unloved in terms of upgraded professional kitchen supplies says Jamil Bouchareb, CEO of restaurant supplies company, Restaurantware. Something as simple as upgrading your kitchenware can really make a big difference during mealtime. When you are looking for the type of kitchenware that is going to fit your style, you need to make sure that you are picking a brand that will fit in your home. Kitchen and tableware is a great example of an inexpensive upgrade that will make a big difference in the overall feel of your home.
A fresh coat of paint goes a long way
Refreshing your rooms with paint is a great way to bring your home up to speed, set the mood, and add value to your property. This is an upgrade that many times can be done by you as the homeowner. However, if you don't have very much experience with DIY projects, it may be a good idea to hire a painting professional to help you achieve the best results.
Remodel your bathroom
When it comes to adding value to your property, one of the best ways you can spend your money is remodeling your bathroom. Whether you are looking to invest in a large scale full on remodeling or just change a few fixtures, the difference an upgraded bathroom will make on your home is drastic. If you are looking at taking on a full on a bathroom remodel, you can expect to pay just around $10,000 for new tile, toilet, vanity, tub, and sink.
Install new lighting fixtures
One of the easiest upgrades you can make to your home has to do with the lighting. Simply switching your light bulbs to LED energy saving bulbs will save money and give your home a better look. There are also many options for remote controlled lights. These bulbs are quite pricey. However, with these bulbs, you will be able to adjust color and dimming right from your smartphone. This is one simple way that you can upgrade your house and turn it into a smart home.
Pay some attention to your yard
If you never pay attention to your yard, you are going to have very little curb appeal. When you come home after a long day of work, you want to be excited about the beauty of your home. Spending a few weekends doing yard work can really turn around your whole landscaping. There are even companies now who will paint your grass for a reasonable fee. Now more than ever, it is an easy task to upgrade your yard. If you are not the green thumb type, there are plenty of landscaping companies that will do an amazing job with your yard.
Great flooring is essential to a great home
If you have been in a newly updated home, you most likely noticed the flooring. A fresh new carpet is going to make a huge difference in a home. This is true as well for hardwood flooring. While these updates are not always cheap ones, they are the type of upgrades that will add to your quality of life and the value of your property. When shopping for the right type of flooring, make sure that you are working with professionals who share your vision. You don't want to have tradition flooring in a home that is going for a much more modern look. Meet with a few different flooring professionals before you decide on hiring the right one.
Take care of repairs that have been put off for too long
If you have shingles that are needing to be repaired or pipes that are leaking, you need to upgrade these essential parts of your home before too much damage occurs. These are the types of upgrades that might not be as visible, but they are the ones that will make some of the biggest differences in the longevity of your home.
