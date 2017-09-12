- Your Responsibilities as a Homeowner (10/21/20)
- Top 4 Privacy Tips for You and Your Business (10/20/20)
- Financing Your Startup: Where to Start (10/17/20)
- 5 Strategies to Promote a New Launch (10/14/20)
- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
- Simple Steps to Saving (10/6/20)
- Social Media: The Most Essential Part of a Digital Marketing Strategy (10/4/20)
Ways to be more productive at work
If you are an entrepreneur, your business could be in trouble if your employees are not performing effectively and efficiently. As such, every entrepreneur, business executive, or manager wants to get the most from his/her employees. As an employee, you could jeopardize your long-term job prospects if you don’t perform as well as your colleagues, which is why productivity is crucial to your success. You need to you manage your time in a more deliberate manner to increase your productivity. Here are a few effective strategies to help you become more productive at work.
Set your schedule the night before
Before you leave the office, prioritize which tasks you will need to complete the next day. When at work, it is not uncommon for employees to be interrupted by an unexpected assignment or emergency. But if you set your schedule ahead of time, you will know exactly what you need to do when you return to your desk. Aside from giving you the satisfaction of crossing completed items off your to-do list, a schedule helps to keep you organized and focused.
Eliminate inefficiencies
As much as minimizing some tasks might be possible, there are many duties you simply don’t need to perform. You may feel the need to do a particular task every day even when doing it twice a week will suffice. On the other hand, some tasks don’t necessarily need to be done by you and can perhaps be delegated to someone else. If you’re an entrepreneur, business executive, or manager, you should focus on the tasks that no one other than you can complete and delegate the rest. Other tasks can be automated. In such cases, IFTT is a great resource. This tool can help reduce the amount of time spent on computer-based tasks.
Take exercise breaks
A recent study found that using work time to exercise increases productivity. According to the study, getting your blood flowing helps clear your head and allows you to get your focus back. Resuming work with a rejuvenated mind and fresh eyes could be just what you needed to increase your productivity. If you can, build in brief interludes from work. Take a short walk or go to the gym for a few minutes.
Work in 90-minute intervals
According to a study conducted by researchers at Florida State University, elite performers who work in 90-minute intervals at most are much more productive than those who work in intervals of more than 90 minutes. The same study found that the best performing subjects worked for 4.5 hours a day at most.
Eliminate potential distractions
Interruptions can make you less productive, especially when undertaking a time-sensitive project. Research suggests that distractions can lead to a change in work patterns and a corresponding dip in productivity. Although interruptions in the workplace might be inevitable, you need to minimize them as best as you can or to the best extent possible. This could mean keeping your office door closed, setting office hours, or working from home. However, you must resist the temptation to pack more into an already-full schedule or to put in longer hours. Instead, think of smarter ways to work.
Take care of your health
Nowadays, people tend to have an irrational and excessive commitment to work, leading to the disappearance of downtime. In today’s device-heavy world, switching off is becoming harder than ever before. However, downtime is important for our physical, emotional and cognitive health. Taking better care of yourself and ensuring optimal health improves your odds of being productive at work. For some, this could mean investing in a good mattress to ensure a good night’s sleep, dedicating more time and effort to your cooking, exercising regularly, or practicing meditation.
Avoid or reduce multitasking
As beneficial as multitasking might seem, trying to complete several tasks at a time could prove more harmful than helpful. According to research, trying to accomplish two or more activities simultaneously will almost always lead to distraction, which often has a negative impact on the quality of your work. As such, you should focus on one task and move on to another once you’ve completed the first one properly.
Keep your workspace clean
As the old adage goes, an unclean, disorganized workspace is a symptom of an unproductive mind. The more time you spend trying to locate misplaced files, the less time you’ll have to complete your work. You can save a lot of time and increase your productivity at work by keeping your workspace clean and clutter-free.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.