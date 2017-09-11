- Your Responsibilities as a Homeowner (10/21/20)
How to Show Thanks to Important People in Your Life
Each one of us needs to feel like we matter. We all want those in our Lives to value us for what we say and do. Unfortunately, most of us usually go about our everyday lives without acknowledging those closest to us. We rarely show them we are thankful even though we’ll spend lots of time worshipping those we see on television. You don’t have to praise people publicly. In fact, you can show the most important ones just how much you appreciate them in many different ways. Below are a few:
1. Say a simple thank you
If you once did something nice or went out of your way to help someone else and he/she did not even acknowledge it with a "thank you," you probably remember how it made you feel. Regardless of how big or small a good deed is, it’s good to say thanks. More importantly, you must mean it. Don't underestimate the power of using these simple words to express gratitude.
2. Vocalize your appreciation more
It’s true that a parents, cousin, aunt or an uncle’s birthday gives you the perfect opportunity to let one know how important he/she is to you. During such occasions, you can tell them things that you wouldn’t usually say in everyday conversations. Letting those close to you know what it is you appreciate most about them is a good habit. Don’t wait until it is too late to say good things about those you consider important. Instead of waiting until after they’ve left you and you’re at their funeral to say how much you appreciate them, do it when it counts the most, which is now.
3. Focus on the positive
When dealing with important people in your life, be it your friends, employees, or loved ones, pointing out what they do wrong is often easier than focusing on what they do right. The next time you come close to criticizing someone, try and stop yourself. Instead of criticism, think of something good to say about that particular person. Irrespective of age, everyone needs reassurance. We all want to know that those close to us think we are doing something right in our lives.
4. Hug more often
Sometimes all a person needs to feel loved, valued and appreciated is a hug or even a shoulder rub. Everyone needs to touch and be touched. Aside from being one of the greatest ways to express appreciation, physical touch is, in fact, a fundamental human need. It helps create a spiritual, emotional and physical connection that’s critical in all stages of life.
5. Give gifts
Other than birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, there are many reasons to present gifts to those you love and appreciate. On the other hand, you don’t need a reason at all. Gifts can be in the form of anything you consider special, be it an outing, compliment, poem, present, or meal. Giving someone a special gift doesn’t mean spending a lot of money. Gifts can be as simple as your time.
6. Be present and attentive
Nothing tells people they do not matter and are not appreciated more than being absent or inattentive. As mentioned earlier, time is also a precious gift. When you are with someone who is important in your life, you shouldn’t pick up a call or text. Be present and attentive instead. Though turning your phone off and putting it away might be best, it’s not always possible. If you must take a call, you can show that you appreciate and value someone by apologizing, explaining why, and making it quick.
7. Keep your promises
We all have unreliable friends and loved ones, those who will almost always cancel on you or will never commit until the last minute. If that’s your modus operandi, then you are sending a clear message. Failure to keep your promises shows that nothing and no one is as important to you as your life and plans. Keeping your promises, on the other hand, shows how much you appreciate someone.
8. Make eye contact
When someone talks to you without making an effort to look you in the eyes, you will most likely feel uncomfortable, unimportant and unwanted. Making eye contact shows people that you value their presence, time, thoughts and words.
9. Treat people equally
As part of the same race, each one of us deserves to be recognized as an equal. Irrespective of race, gender, age, or any other factor, we all should be valued as equal human beings. Treating someone else the same way you’d want to be treated is probably the best way to show you respect and appreciate him/her.
