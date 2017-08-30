- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
Ways to Increase Your Value As an Employee
All employees want to be valued at their place of work. When you are valued, you are no longer an employee but an asset to the company. How do you ensure this happens? When thinking about how you can be valuable at your place of work, there are key things you should realize. First, the competition on the job market is quite high. Many people would be willing to have your position. The only thing that can ensure you retain it is becoming more valuable. Secondly, employers regard you and the compensation you get based on your value. That said, how do you increase your value?
Understand Your Company Objectives
You cannot increase your value in a business that you do not understand its goals. What are the business's core values, vision, and mission? When you know and believe in the company’s objectives, you will work hard to help it achieve them. You will not be going through your day to day assignments aimlessly, but you will have a goal you will work hard to attain. You will no longer be an ordinary employee but a visionary.
Keep on Improving
Although you might have the required skills for your current position, keep on growing such that you learn a new topic every so often. This will help you manage your current position effectively to the satisfaction of your employer. Getting a promotion should not be the only motivation to improve your skills but becoming a more resourceful employee should.
Love Your Job
The enthusiasm for what you do goes a long way in making sure that you perform at your best. You are more likely to improve on a skill you love. Also, when you love your job, you can go the extra mile. You have the energy to tackle any situation and stay positive than when you do not like your job. Do not remain in employment for the sake of a paycheck but because you are passionate about what you are doing.
Have Excellent Communication Skills
You cannot be a valued employee when you cannot communicate effectively with your boss and other employees. You should learn skills that help you relate well with others not just in the company but even when you are called upon to do a presentation outside your workplace. Good communication skills help you relay your goals, achievements, and vision to your employer. The key to achieving good communication skills is emulating your boss.
Is he always formal or communicates through emails? Make sure you relate the same way to him and other employees. If he is informal, loves cracking jokes and laughing when passing points to the workforce, your communication style should also be relaxed but respectful.
Be Ready to Go the Extra Mile
Do you just do what is expected of you then go home? Do you wait until you are given instructions before you act on anything, even when you know what is expected of you? If you are a sales person, do you give the customers attention beyond the sale? Sometimes, situations at your company may demand that you leave past the working hours or get to work earlier than the scheduled time.
Can you do this even without expecting a compensation? Can you go the extra mile for the sake of improving the company's image? When you are ready to go the extra mile, you become a valuable employee the company would not want to drop off easily.
Have Your Own Personal Goals
To be valuable as an employee, you should also have goals you want to achieve in the workplace and your personal life. Every day that you report to work should bring you closer to achieving your goals. The company objectives should go hand in hand with your targets. Also, aim at growing in the business hierarchy and your personal life. What personal achievements are you aiming at? This gives you the positive energy required to perform beyond the expected standards.
