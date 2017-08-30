- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
Ways to make your home stand out
Your home is your pride and joy. It is only natural that you want it to stand out in your neighborhood. Fortunately, making your house stand out on your street and in the minds of your guests doesn't have to be difficult. The following tips will help your make a statement.
Bold Color
Bold, unexpected color can really jazz up your home. The trick to using bold color is to use it sparingly. Too much can overwhelm your design. Outside your home, try using a splash of bold color on your front door, your patio furniture, or throw pillows. Alternatively, paint planters or using flowers in your landscaping that will pop with color.
Indoors, try painting one wall in a room a bold color. This will immediately draw the eye to the area. If a wall of color isn't your thing, you could try using accessories around the room in a bold hue for a similar effect. Remember to keep the eye moving by using the color sparingly throughout the space.
Unique Accents
A unique, eye catching accent in any room will draw attention as much as a pop of color. If you are looking to add intrigue to your home's exterior, try adding unique shutters or hanging decor piece directly on the wall of your home. The more unique the piece, the more people will notice.
If you go this route, remember to keep your accents within your home's design and architecture. Work with your home, not against it.
Use Clean Lines
Clutter is extremely distracting. Keep the lines of your design clean and simple. A great way to do this is by adapting Scandinavian design principles which focus on minimalism and function. Mid century modern furniture is perfect for Scandinavian design. Simple, clean lines with a hint of style speak volumes when you want to draw attention. There are no distractions, so clean, simple, yet unique pieces really pop here. To pull off Scandinavian design, keep it simple so that the features of individual pieces stand out.
Use a Focal Piece
Whereas an accent piece draws the eye, a focal piece dominates it. Think of a focal piece as a red tie with a black suit. You wouldn't wear more than one tie with a suit, so don't attempt multiple focal pieces within a single space.
A focal point also doesn't need to be something bold or outlandish, it simply has to stand on its own. The construction and materials used combined with visually intriguing design make a focal piece. Rattan and other natural materials can easily be molded into any shape to make a great example of a focal piece.
Think Eclectic
Eclectic design involves the artful combination of items that are not similar, but together create a beautiful harmony. Combining colors, mismatched pieces, and various styles defines eclectic design. This design is unique and eye catch, although the individual pieces may not be.
It takes a keen eye and understanding of how colors complement or contrast one another to achieve this look. Balance in the design is achieved by using items of similar visual weight asymmetrically in the space.
While furnishings accomplish this indoors, you can also achieve this principle outdoors via your landscaping and outdoor seating choices. Eclectic design is both adventurous and fun, but it takes natural instinct to pull it off well.
Add Texture
You may have noticed that white and gray have been very popular the past few years. However, you need to add some character to those colors to make your home stand out. If you are afraid of color or don't won't to go too bold with your design, texture is your saving grace. Matte paint, silky drapes, and a plush knitted throw can create interest in a monotone design. Varying the texture is the key to accomplishing this feat. Like color, keep texture limited for this design to work.
Regardless of your tastes, applying these methods are sure to set your home apart from the rest. Whether you are looking for better curb appeal or a more inviting interior, your home will be certain to stand out.
