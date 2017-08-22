- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
Important Steps in the Home Selling Process
Selling your home is a different process than buying a home, and is one that you should be well-educated about before diving in. Take the time to learn about the steps to selling your home to ensure that you are prepared for all steps of selling your home from start to finish.
Find Representation
It’s easier to sell your home if you have the assistance of someone with expertise in the real estate field. A knowledgeable agent will know about the laws, forms that need to be filled out, financing and how to effectively market your home to sell it as quickly as possible. Look into using a service to pool candidates and select an agent that you feel comfortable with who listens to your concerns and answers your questions.
Set a Price
Determine the price that you hope to get for your home. You don’t want to start with a price that is too high for the neighborhood or short yourself on what your home is actually worth. Numerous factors go into setting a selling price including nearby home sales, the condition of your home, location, taxes, and schools in the area. A knowledgeable agent can guide you along the path to set a reasonable price.
Prepare it for Sale
You don’t want to list your home on the market without properly preparing it for potential buyers for showing. Focus on curb appeal by cleaning up the lawn, trimming up trees, and painting the outside if necessary. Small changes can drastically impact the selling price of your home. The interior is just as important. Make a good first impression and clean up clutter inside. Organize and make it look spacious. You want potential buyers to walk into the house and be able to imagine it as their own to encourage them to put in an offer.
Market it for Sale
No one is going to buy your home if they don’t know that it’s for sale. Learn how to market your house for the best sale price. Take an appealing photo of the front of the home without obstructions such as vehicles, road signs or sidewalks to emphasize that the focus is strictly on the house. Take photos of the property and the lawn. Put away toys or anything that detracts from the property itself. Photos inside the home should be taken during the day with drapes and blinds open for maximum natural lighting. Show details of the floor, counters and emphasize space for each room along with closet sizes. A sign out front in the yard lets people going by know that you’re selling and can gauge interest.
Receive Offers and Respond to them
Once your home is on the market you’ll hopefully receive an offer or multiple offers quickly. An offer shows an interest in your home, even if it’s not what you are asking. Evaluate the offer and take factors into account such as why the lower offer and if your need to sell is urgent enough that it’s wise to accept instead of countering the offer. Be willing to negotiate by offering to pay part of the closing costs or fix something before the sale goes through with the offer on the table. If you’re priced for quick sale, expect to receive multiple offers quickly. Your agent should guide you through the process. Keep in mind that they are working for you and want to get the best terms for your situation and not the buyer.
Complete the Sale
Completing the sale involves a lot of paperwork, appraisals, home inspections and communication with your agent. Ensure that you’re complying with the laws for selling in your state to ensure the process is as quick and painless as possible. Sign the title and Escrow documents and close when the time comes.
Selling your home is by no means an easy process. It can be complicated and take the time to get the results you want out of selling your home. You'll be glad that you didn't rush through the process and were informed about the selling process from the beginning to the end.
