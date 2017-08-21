- How to Keep Going After a Job Loss (9/28/20)
8 Easy Ways to Be Healthier
Even though you want to be healthier that doesn’t mean you have to change your entire lifestyle or personality. In fact, being healthier only requires a few minor changes. Below, are the top eight easy ways to be a little healthier every day.
1. Keep Yourself Hydrated
Drinking at least eight glasses of water a day can keep your body in great shape and prevent yourself from exhaustion during high-intensity activities. Consuming H20 can you stay focused and productive at work as well. To help you remind yourself to drink enough each day, set reminders on your phone or keep a refillable water bottle on your desk. Also, drinking water can help get rid of your nasty hangovers and prevent colds as well.
2. Prepare Your Own Lunch
Fully preparing your lunch the day before can seem like an arduous task, but it can help you eat healthier and save money. Instead of ordering out, eat food that can be made in bulk such as quinoa salads, soup, and wraps.
3. Eat Full Meals Rather Than Snacking
If you’re busy at work or running errands, it may be hard to enjoy a full meal. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to fill up on snacks such as Doritos, string cheese, and trail mix. Soon enough, you’ll start gaining fat due to all the snacks you are consuming. To prevent this from happening, work on eating full meals that have fewer calories, than snacks that are full of them.
4. Consume More Iron
An underconsumption of iron can cause depression and fatigue. To avoid this, you can eat lean meats, oatmeal, and lentils to get the iron you need in your diet. Remember, consuming more iron can increase your muscle strength, which makes leg day a little easier.
5. Walk More Often
Since an average day of work requires sitting at a desk all day, it’s important to talk a few walking breaks throughout the day. This includes walking around during your break, commuting rather than driving to work, taking the stairs than the elevator, etc. Before you know it, all those steps will really add up!
6. Make Smart Choices When Eating Out
Though it is alright to indulge every once in a while, it is better to make smart choices when you go out to eat. The same goes for when you are ordering take out. Stay on track with your healthy eating goals, even when you aren’t cooking for yourself. Before going out, look at the menu beforehand and choose a healthy option to order when you arrive at the restaurant.
7. Text the Right Way
People spend a lot of time texting and looking at their phones. Unfortunately, looking down all day long can cause a lot of neck pain. This ailment is often referred to as “text neck.” It can be rectified by correcting your posture and lifting your phone up to eye level, rather than looking down at it.
8. Meditate Before You Go to Sleep
If you are one of the many stressed out people in the world, falling asleep can be a challenge every night. One of the best ways to relax before bedtime is by meditating. This will help to clear your mind and stop focusing on anything that may be causing your anxiety. Spend five minutes meditating before you turn out the lights for a more restful nights sleep.
