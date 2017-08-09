- 6 Great Outdoor Ideas for the Spring (3/10/20)
8 Easy Kitchen Updates
Your kitchen is probably one of the most important rooms in your home. It is where families spend a large amount of time, so having a kitchen that is great shape and that looks as beautiful as possible can be the best thing you do for your property. This is very true, as well, if you are trying to sell the home, since potential buyers will want an updated kitchen. If you are looking to update this part of your home, we have eight of the best and easiest ways you can do so.
1. Textures
One of the easiest ways to update your kitchen is to add new textures. Mix and match options like wood and marble for an interesting look that is both useful and eye catching. This does not have to cost a lot of money and it can take just a day or two to complete while offering an entirely new look for the space.
2. Farmhouse Sink
Another great way to update the kitchen space is to switch out your old sink for one that is in fashion, like the farmhouse sink. These sinks are large and offer a lot of space while still looking beautiful. It can add real charm to your kitchen without costing a lot and without taking a lot of time to install.
3. Tile Decals
Not everyone wants to have a major renovation to get their kitchen looking great. Adding a new backsplash can be wonderful, but it takes time and effort, but now there is an option. If you have dated tiles, you can spruce them up with tile decals. These can be added directly to the tile to create the design you want.
4. Countertop Microwave
You can save a lot of cabinet space by getting rid of your old microwave and buying one that looks and works great on the counter. Lots of these have retro styles that can add charm to the space while still being useful.
5. Hardware
Something as simple as changing the hardware in the kitchen can make a huge difference and it will not set you back a lot, cost-wise. Just new cabinet pulls can enhance the space. You can choose from modern looks or more rustic options or anything in between.
6. Fresh Paint
Sometimes all a kitchen needs is a new coat of paint. Choose something fun and different that will allow you to enjoy this very important space in your home. With fast drying options, you do not even have to worry about not being able to use your kitchen while the process is being completed.
7. Lighting
Another way to update your kitchen is to update its lighting. This can mean getting new lamps or just changing the screens so that they look fresh and new. There are so many options out there, in all price ranges, that you never have to worry about not finding something in your budget. The right lighting options can make a huge impact in how any space looks, and this is especially true in a kitchen.
8. Old and New
It can be really fun to mix old and new features in your kitchen. Adding retro touches to modern appliances can really provide charm and will make people want to spend even more time in the kitchen. Add pops of color to more minimalist designs, as well, to create striking looks.
These eight ideas are easy and can go a long way into making your kitchen a beautiful space that looks brand new. If you are going to update just one room in your home, it should be the kitchen and this does not require you to spend a lot of time or effort. With simple but striking changes, you will have a stunning space in which to spend your time.
