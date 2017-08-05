- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Developing Software For Your Business
Advancement in technology has necessitated companies to take up new challenges in the business world. It has become increasingly important to adopt these new strategies to keep up with rapid transitions. Business apps are increasingly important for running your organization efficiently. Developing these applications is critical to the success of the business, and more importantly, finding the right partner to help develop those apps is critical.
There has been a rapid growth in the number of software development companies both in the United States and globally. Unfortunately, not all firms have the necessary knowledge or skill to successfully complete the development project. They might lack the basic understanding of the business process, or are not skilled enough to write quality code that scales. Therefore picking the right development partner is one of the most important decisions that you can make.
Hiring A Professional Software Developer
If you require reliable business apps, you need the services of the right professional software developer. He or she is likely to successfully integrate your business requirements with their expertise to develop a business application that perfectly suits your business goals and objectives.
A reputable software development company will listen to your requirements, ask questions to understand your needs and explain to you the details and life cycle of the development process before giving you a quote. When it comes to payments make sure to use a secure platform, and define payments based on milestones rather than lump sum payments.
Contractual Agreement
It is important to have a clear understanding of the steps and the level of your involvement with the development project. Also insist on regular meeting and preferably a company that uses Agile development methodology. Also, make sure the company provides a “sandbox” environment where you can check on the progress of the development on a regular basis.
With the agreement of both parties, the contract is signed and sealed, and the project is ready for commencement. Most of all, it is paramount to own the software under development and specify it in the contract to ensure that you are not reliant on the developer to make changes to the software at a future date.
Development Process
Most reputable software development firms will have a specific process that they follow. Make sure to insist that you get regular updates - preferably multiple times per week - during the development process. This way you can catch any problems and issues early before they get baked into the code.
Technology
The choice of technology is another factor to consider. If for instance you are developing a web based application there are a number of development languages and databases that the developer can use. Generally, you should ask questions to make sure that the technologies and services used in your application are from companies or organizations with wide acceptance in the industry. Don’t fall for the latest flavor of the day when it comes to choosing a platform.
Deployment
The other issue to consider is where your application will be hosted. Carefully consider the many cloud hosting providers or depending on your needs even consider hosting your application locally within your environment. Also consider the training process for your users, whether online or in-person, when it comes to deploying your software/code.
