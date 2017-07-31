- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Tips for building your own commercial building
Many activities are involved in the construction of a commercial building – detailed planning, coordination, financial resources, manual labor, and time. Before commencing your project, developing a list of practices and procedures can help in ensuring that it runs smoothly. Numerous problems such as delays, budgets overruns, and unreliable contractors can occur when undertaking such a project. However, with a systematic plan in place, you can manage these changes and prevent inconveniences and additional costs. Here is an outline of some of the tips that you should follow from the initial phase of building your commercial building.
Set a Realistic Project Budget
Before the commencement of any project, every prospective building owner needs to come up with a realistic budget for the entire construction. Doing so will help you determine the feasibility and affordability of your project, and the amount of money you will need from start to finish. With a detailed budget, you can assess your capabilities and consider alternative construction designs or site locations where appropriate. The plan will also enable you secure financing from lending institutions as it helps you gain their confidence that you can handle the project.
Hire an Experienced Contractor
Besides acquiring financial resources for your project, hiring the right general contractor can determine how smoothly the construction runs. Take the time to shop around and don’t only consider the contractor’s price. Other criteria should also be considered. Confirm that the firm is licensed and financially stable. Also, ask for references and guarantees of the previous projects so that you can assess the quality of work. You can also ask the contractor to offer a maximum price guarantee that will protect you from price overruns in the course of the project. This will also curb mismanagement and misuse of resources.
Ask the firm if they are experienced in constructing sustainable buildings and utilizing latest technological solutions in construction. New and innovative construction methods can save costs and facilitate energy efficiency in your commercial building.
Develop an Extensive Design Plan
Designing your building on time can prevent delays and avoid unrealistic expectations for the construction. It also helps you to stick to the budget throughout the project. When coming up with a model, you should work with a general contractor before involving an architect. A general contractor can help identify flaws and potential problems with your design before you have already paid an architect. Make sure that the design plan is buildable and it meets your needs and those of other users of the facility.
All the unique features of a building such as sub-surface conditions, accessibility to the site, and connection with adjoining properties are outlined in the plan to avoid future mishaps. Also, ensure that all the specifications of the project plan are communicated to the commercial contractor’s team. Proper coordination and teamwork should exist between all the parties involved in designing for the best results.
Source for Quality Materials
Commercial buildings receive a lot of traffic, and it is essential to ensure that you choose quality materials that can withstand it. Partner with a supplier with quality materials that are ideal for commercial buildings. Whether it’s the flooring, commercial doors, accessories, and finishes, make sure that you invest in durable and quality materials. Where appropriate, go for fire-rated solutions such as doors and insulation materials.
Pay attention to fixtures such as commercial restroom partitions that require easy-to-clean and sturdy materials such as stainless steel. When using wood fixtures, look for quality, hardwood timber that can last for decades. The last thing you need is to have a structure with substandard materials that can quickly corrode, warp, or get water damaged in periods of inclement weather.
Avoid Last Minute Changes
Once the construction of your building commences, the worst mistake you can make is introducing last minute changes. These can throw off the entire plan, cause delays, and increase costs. They can also lead to disagreements and misunderstanding between you and other stakeholders such as your architect or contractor. That’s why it is important to ensure that you are satisfied with the design before constructing the building. If there are unavoidable changes that you should make, communicate with the contractor and determine the best way forward.
A construction project comprises of many people coming together with a common goal but with different responsibilities. Ensure that every individual has a clear understanding of their duties for efficiency. Maintain clear lines of communication between all the teams involved and come up with ways to resolve conflicts that are bound to arise during the project.
