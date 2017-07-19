- The Small Business Owner and Product Liability (1/18/18)
Ways to upgrade your home
It is a great time to be a homeowner in America. With the increased popularity of do-it-yourself projects and affordable contractors, it is easier than ever to fine tune your abode to suit your tastes. On the other hand, if you are looking to move, it is a seller's market and housing prices continue to rise; good news for those looking for top dollar. Whatever segment you are in, there are a few ways to upgrade your home and increase the value and owner satisfaction without breaking the bank.
Fresh Paint
Painting your home is one of the least expensive ways to upgrade your home. For less than $100 a room you can add style with a trendy new color, or add appeal with a neutral tone suitable for the market. Whatever your inspiration, consider tackling this task on your own. Check out these simple steps for painting interior walls. If this is too intimidating or you are less inclined to do the work yourself, ask friends and neighbors for recommendations and check reviews for a reputable painting company.
Kitchen and Bath
Bolder statements require bigger budgets, but are not without their payoff. For every dollar spent on the right project, you can estimate about $.25 will go toward cost while about $.75 goes toward the value of your home. Realtors and builders agree that kitchens and bathrooms sell homes. Upgrading these spaces can be as simple as changing out cabinet pulls or as involved as a whole makeover. After giving your budget consideration, get inspired with these things to consider when remodeling your bathroom. When an overhaul more of an investment in time or money than you can swing, changing up the flooring in your home can make a big statement with a wide range of options that suit any budget or style.
Install New Flooring
Flooring has come a long way from the shag carpet of yesteryear. From carpeting to laminate to tile and engineered hardwood, it is easier than ever to get the look you desire within the scope of your budget. The most popular flooring upgrade available is installing the hardwood. For genuine hardwood options check out this comprehensive guide to wood flooring. In spaces that are not conducive to hardwood, or when it isn't in the cards financially, there are many other options that look like hardwood, including tile and vinyl.
Landscaping
Since the dawn of HGTV, the words "curb appeal" have shifted from a landscaper's lingo to a household phrase. Considering that first impressions matter, giving your outside space some attention is a great way to upgrade your home with a vibrant, welcoming look. Also, working on your landscape can be a progressive project, allowing you to collect plants and flowers as the budget permits. Check home improvement stores and nurseries for last chance racks for shrubs, trees and plants that are compromised aesthetically, but are viable - and deeply discounted. Some homeowners opt to do a combination of professional labor with their own work, also saving money. Whatever your plan, do not neglect the back yard, as it is most common for entertaining and deserves the same ambiance and attention as the front of your home. Advice and tips can be found in magazines and online.
One of the upsides of home projects is that they are no longer left strictly to the professionals. With a little planning and elbow grease, anyone can install new cabinetry or lay their own floor and capture the essence of their individual style. Upgrading your home is less expensive and easier than ever and if you choose wisely you can recoup your investment in the long run. Start your upgrade project today and you can be looking at your finished product in no time.
