Ways to get in touch with your creative side
Everyone has a creative side, but not everyone has the same creative side. Some people are wonderfully creative writers who can compose a story in moments with clarity and beauty. Other people can turn a boring piece of furniture or blank space into a work of art. Some are just creatively able in the garden, and that’s what makes everyone so special. If you find it difficult to get in touch with your creative side, it might be because you’re not feeling entirely inspired. It’s time to figure out how to unlock your creativity so you can live your best life.
Get Outside
If there’s one thing that stifles the creative side of anyone, it’s a lack of the great outdoors. The sunshine, the wind in your face, and the feel of the beautiful weather are all it takes to inspire creativity. The outdoors is a beautiful place if you take the time to really look around you, and it can motivate you to find your creative side quickly. Take a walk, sit on the porch and watch the sunset or rise, or drive with the sunroof open or the top down a few times a week to find your inner creativity.
Use Inspiration to Create Inspiration
One way to help you find your inner creativity is to hang your favorite art in your own home. Those fun family vacation shots are wonderful to use as decoration at home, but don’t forget to incorporate some of your favorite canvas reproductions at home to inspire you with their own beauty. Art work is highly personal, and using it around the house is a beautiful way to help feel more inspired and creative.
The best way to use artwork to inspire your own creativity is to choose what works for you. Forget what works for society or what people tell you is good art. Art is personal, and it only inspires you when you choose your own favorites.
Let it Happen Naturally
Sometimes you find yourself feeling an abundance of creativity at the oddest moments. You were exhausted and ready for bed, but suddenly you’re feeling inspired to create something lovely. Do it. Don’t let the norm cause you to ignore your creative energy. This works the opposite way, too. Don’t let your lack of motivation cause you to frustrate yourself by forcing creativity when it’s just not there.
De-Stress
Creativity is difficult to capture when you’re distracted and feeling overwhelmed. It’s past time to find a way to unwind and de-stress. It’s good for your health, your concentration, and your creativity. Find out what’s bothering you and handle it. If you can’t handle it, find a way to let it go. Take up yoga. Take a walk. Spend some time doing something you enjoy. Anything that takes the stress out of your life also has a way of allowing you to feel more creative.
Keep A Journal
The beautiful thing about journaling is there is no right or wrong way to do it. You can write all you want, whatever you want, and whenever you want. Use it to jot down ideas as they pop into your head. Use it to write down what’s bothering you. Use it to find a way to find gratitude in your everyday life. Whatever you can do, do it.
You might feel better about journaling if you keep it locked or in a safe place where no one else can read it. It’s not uncommon to want to keep your deepest feelings and simplest ideas close to your heart, and there is no reason you can’t do that on your own.
Being creative isn’t something anyone can force. It’s a natural feeling that comes on when it comes on no matter how often you want it to hit. Get to know your body and mind to find a way to inspire creativity. If it’s spending more time in the garden, spend some more time in the garden. If it’s spending time playing silly games with your kids, play some more silly games with your kids. Do whatever you can to encourage your own creativity.
